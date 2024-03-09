Dodgers' Longstanding Pursuit of Andre Lipcius: Why Have They Been After Him?

© Nuccio DiNuzzo

In a strategic move to bolster their infield depth, the Los Angeles Dodgers have recently secured the services of Andre Lipcius, formerly of the Detroit Tigers, through a transaction involving cash considerations. Lipcius, who debuted in the Major Leagues last season with the Tigers, showcased his potential by posting a .286/.342/.400 slash line over 38 plate appearances in 13 games.

At just 25 years of age, Lipcius brings a valuable mix of versatility and potential to the Dodgers, having demonstrated his capability to man all four infield positions throughout his Minor League career, in addition to brief appearances in the corner outfield spots.

The Dodgers, a franchise renowned for their astute talent acquisition and development, see in Lipcius the potential to join the ranks of successful reclamation projects such as Max Muncy, Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, and Justin Turner.

This reputation has not only made them a coveted destination for players across the league but has also been a testament to their ability to nurture and elevate talent. Expressing his excitement about joining such a prestigious organization, Lipcius recounted the unexpected but thrilling moment of being traded to the Dodgers, especially following his designation for assignment.

"It was kind of crazy getting a call after getting DFA’ed. I get a call and they said, ‘You’ve been traded to the Dodgers.’ I was ecstatic," Lipcius shared with SportsNet LA. His enthusiasm is palpable as he acknowledges the Dodgers' reputation as a leading organization in baseball and expresses his eagerness to contribute to their success.

Dodgers' Targeted Pursuit

Drafted 83rd overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Tigers, Lipcius was already on the Dodgers' radar, who unfortunately didn't have a pick until the 102nd selection that year. Despite the timing not aligning then, the Dodgers' long-standing interest in Lipcius underscores their commitment to acquiring him, a sentiment that Lipcius finds incredibly validating.

This spring, Lipcius's performance with the Tigers was modest, but his transition to the Dodgers has already shown promise. In his debut wearing the Dodgers uniform, Lipcius impressed with two hits in three at-bats, signaling a potentially auspicious start with his new team.

Although it's unlikely he'll make the Dodgers' roster out of spring training, expectations are high that he will contribute at the Major League level sometime in 2024. Scouts view Lipcius as a promising backup infielder, praising his contact skills, discipline at the plate, and defensive versatility.

While acknowledging areas for improvement in power and speed, the Dodgers may explore adjustments to unlock further potential. Even without significant changes, Lipcius's existing skill set positions him as a viable Major League option, demonstrating the Dodgers' continued prowess in identifying and nurturing talent.