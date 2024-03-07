Mets Fans Criticize MLB Analyst Over Juan Soto Remarks

© Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

As the MLB offseason chatter heats up, the New York Mets have found themselves at the center of speculation concerning a potential move for Juan Soto next year. While Soto has yet to throw his first pitch for the Yankees in the upcoming season, discussions about his potential transition to the Mets have taken the internet by storm.

Although the Mets emerge as a conceivable destination for the sought-after slugger, any conclusions at this juncture appear speculative and premature. Soto's imminent season with the Yankees stands as his immediate focus, far ahead of any free agency considerations.

Licata's Prediction Sparks Debate

The debate intensified following remarks by MLB analyst Sal Licata, who boldly predicted Soto's Mets allegiance in the next season. Licata's comments, however, were met with skepticism and disdain from Mets enthusiasts, who did not shy away from expressing their views on X, responding to a post by SNY TV showcasing Licata's statement.

Criticism ranged from calling out Licata's premature predictions to reminiscing past premature declarations about the NL East standings, questioning the reliability of such early forecasts. Licata is no stranger to early calls, yet the timing and foundation of his latest assertion regarding Soto's future sparked notable backlash among fans.

Despite the controversy, discussions around the Mets' payroll flexibility suggest that the team could indeed accommodate Soto's acquisition post-2024 season. With an anticipated cap space of $155.1 million, fluctuating projections indicate a potentially favorable financial scenario for the Mets to pursue top-tier talents like Soto.

Under the ambitious ownership of Steve Cohen, the Mets are clearly driven by a desire to excel in the postseason. While securing a deal comparable to Shohei Ohtani's with the Dodgers might not be feasible, a competitive offer for Soto remains within the realm of possibility.

However, the task won't be without its challenges, particularly from the Yankees. Known for their financial prowess, the Yankees are anticipated to present a compelling contract to retain Soto's services beyond the upcoming season, setting the stage for an intriguing battle for one of the game's most impactful players.