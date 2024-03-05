Yankees Fans Mock Donaldson's Praise for 2015 Blue Jays

© Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Josh Donaldson, a prominent figure in Major League Baseball, has announced his retirement, concluding a career marked by significant highs and notable lows. Over 13 seasons, Donaldson showcased his talent across several teams, with his time on the 2015 Toronto Blue Jays standing out as a personal highlight.

That year, the Blue Jays made a memorable run in the American League playoffs, and Donaldson was awarded his only MVP title, cementing his status in the sport.

Donaldson's Yankee Struggles

However, Donaldson's recent stint with the New York Yankees has been a topic of much discussion among fans.

His performance during the last two years, marred by injuries and underwhelming at-bats, drew criticism from a fanbase accustomed to success. The Yankees, a team known for its storied history and frequent playoff appearances, experienced a rare miss in the 2023 season, a downturn that coincided with Donaldson's struggles.

Critics and supporters alike have contrasted Donaldson's tenure with the Yankees against his peak years, particularly highlighting the 2022 season when the Yankees reached the ALCS and secured 99 wins. Despite his defensive prowess, Donaldson's offensive shortcomings led to his designation for assignment, followed by a brief period with the Milwaukee Brewers before his retirement.

Donaldson's arrival in New York, following a trade from the Minnesota Twins, was met with skepticism by some fans. Despite a strong previous season with 36 home runs, concerns about his age and salary cast doubts on his ability to replicate such performance.

As his struggles mounted, fan sentiment shifted decidedly against him, culminating in a collective sigh of relief as his time with the Yankees came to an end. In reflecting on his career, Donaldson singled out the 2015 Blue Jays as the pinnacle of his baseball journey, a sentiment not shared by Yankee fans who viewed his tenure with mixed feelings.

While his departure marks the end of a challenging chapter for both Donaldson and the Yankees, it also closes the book on a career that, despite its ups and downs, left an indelible mark on Major League Baseball.