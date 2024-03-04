Phillies Secure All-Star Zack Wheeler with Multi-Year Extension Ahead of 2025 Agency

© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In a significant development for Major League Baseball's 2025 free agent market, ace pitcher Zack Wheeler has inked a multi-year extension with the Philadelphia Phillies, effectively removing himself from next winter's negotiation table.

This move has undoubtedly shaken the dynamics of the upcoming free agent class, where Wheeler was anticipated to be the premier pitcher available.

Wheeler's Multi-Year Commitment

According to ESPN's Buster Olney on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The Phillies and Zack Wheeler have reached an agreement on a multi-year extension.

Wheeler, who was poised to be the top free agent pitcher next fall, will instead remain with Philadelphia. Upon the conclusion of this season, he will also secure 10-5 rights, granting him the ability to reject any trade. An official announcement is expected shortly." While the exact terms of Wheeler's new contract remain undisclosed, it is speculated to be both lengthy and financially rewarding.

This speculation is bolstered by the Phillies' recent $172 million contract with Aaron Nola, suggesting that Wheeler's deal may surpass that figure annually, given his status as the team's ace. Since departing from the New York Mets to join the Phillies, Wheeler has established himself as one of baseball's most reliable and outstanding pitchers.

His contributions were instrumental in propelling the team to a World Series appearance in 2022. Despite Wheeler's absence from the 2025 free agent pool, the class remains robust with notable names still on the board. Juan Soto headlines the group and is projected to command a contract in the vicinity of $400 million post-season.

Other significant players include Paul Goldschmidt, Robbie Ray, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, Max Scherzer, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Gleyber Torres, and Shane Bieber, ensuring the class's depth and impact on the league. It is anticipated that Wheeler's extension will secure his tenure with the Phillies for the next five to six years.

Currently 34 years old, this agreement could extend his career with the team until his age 40 season. Although the Phillies are unlikely to pursue a high annual value deal beyond that point, the full details of Wheeler's contract have yet to be confirmed, leaving room for speculation.

This strategic move by the Phillies not only secures a key player for their future aspirations but also significantly impacts the landscape of the upcoming free agent market, highlighting the ongoing chess game within MLB team management and player negotiations.