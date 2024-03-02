Braves Optimistic About Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Recovery Ahead of Opening Day

© Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In an impressive display of skill and resilience, Atlanta Braves' star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. showcased his paramount importance to the team by participating in nearly every game last season, missing only four. His stellar performance catapulted him to lead the National League in on-base percentage, OPS, and OPS+, alongside hitting 41 home runs and securing 73 RBIs.

This achievement etched his name in MLB history as the inaugural member of the exclusive 40/70 club.

Acuña Jr.' s Health Concerns

Acuña Jr.' s prowess with the bat has become a critical element of the Braves' offensive lineup.

However, recent developments concerning his health have stirred apprehension among fans. The athlete was recently sidelined from a game against the Orioles due to knee soreness, raising questions about his readiness for the 2024 season.

Following a thorough examination, Braves beat writer Justin Toscano reported that Acuña Jr. is advised to undergo an MRI after signs of irritation were found in his right meniscus. Despite this setback, the Braves are optimistic, expecting the 26-year-old Venezuelan to be fit for the season opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Given his previous recovery from a right ACL tear in the summer of 2021, which saw him return with remarkable performance including 15 home runs and 50 RBIs by April 2022, there's hopeful anticipation for his swift comeback.

The significance of Acuña Jr.' s contribution to the Braves is profound, especially after clinching the 2023 NL MVP Award. Under his leadership, the Braves achieved a record-breaking season with an MLB-leading team slugging percentage and tying the record for single-season home runs, a testament to their formidable offense.

Acuña Jr., who is under a $100 million contract with the Braves until the end of the 2026 season, has expressed his desire to remain with the team for life, further solidifying his position as a pivotal figure within the franchise.

As the Braves gear up for their opening day, fans eagerly await the return of their MVP, hopeful for another season of record-breaking performances and championship aspirations.