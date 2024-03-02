Could the SF Giants Land Another Top Free Agent? MLB Insider Speculates!

© Ezra Shaw

San Francisco Giants poised to get serious this off-season in Major League Baseball in having agreements for three years each with Matt Chapman and still eyeing Blake Snell, according to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle.

And might they be players in both of those free-agent prize pools? This looks to be a possibility if Jon Heyman, a major league insider, is right in his speculation. Heyman is the one who initially said he feels "pretty good" about the Giants signing Chapman, but now ups the ante and says they are still in talks with both.

"They are still talking to these guys. I mostly think the Giants are going to sign somebody. Whether it is Snell, or Chapman, or both," he commented.

Giant Offseason Acquisitions

The Giants have not been sleeping and have this off-season acquired talents like Jung Hoo Lee, Tom Murphy, Robbie Ray, Jordan Hicks, and Jorge Soler alongside Chapman.

When 2023 closed the book with 79 wins, that larger-than-life feeling remained that they are still in dire need of one more move to make their playoff push a little less desperate. That said, this optimism may be balanced by the staff's worries about pitching, where the injuries have already gutted their depth.

Adding Snell might bolster further the rotation, especially if it is to be coupled with the performance of Logan Webb, who showed immensely great potential last season. One reason Snell, ahead of Webb on NL Cy Young voting last year, may appear a prime trade candidate is because of the advanced stats he brings: for example, evidence of a 2.25 ERA, 3.44 FIP, and 11.7 K/9 ratio.

In Chapman, he continues offering his defensive prowess at third base; he earned his fourth AL Gold Glove in 2023. Offensively, he maintains a steady contribution by keeping his slash line at .240/.330/.424, with 17 home runs to go with 54 RBI from last season.

And both Snell and Chapman will undeniably be pigs at the financial trough. But no more than situations San Francisco has made sense of before. And since they have already secured the first box checked, they might be able to check another? As discussions go on, fans of the Giants anxiously await the next "name" that will pop up should discussions go favorably.