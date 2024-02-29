Melbourne, FL to Honor Tim Wakefield with Crane Park Renaming Ceremony

© Jim Rogash/Getty Images

In a heartfelt tribute to the late baseball legend Tim Wakefield, the city of Melbourne, Florida, is set to honor his memory by renaming a local sports complex in his honor. Wakefield, who passed away in October 2023 at the age of 57 due to brain cancer complications, left an indelible mark on the sport, inspiring countless young athletes with his perseverance and skill.

Honoring Tim Wakefield

The Melbourne City Council announced last November their decision to rename the Crane Sports Complex to the Tim Wakefield Sports Complex, a move that celebrates the pitcher's enduring legacy. Wakefield, a Melbourne native and Eau Gallie High School alum, has had his career commemorated in a place close to his roots and to the hearts of the community that supported him.

The official dedication and unveiling of the new signage are scheduled for March 2, during the Eau Gallie Little League Opening Day ceremony, at 9 a.m. Located at 1550 Mosswood Drive, the Tim Wakefield Sports Complex boasts facilities for baseball and softball, alongside community amenities like a grill area, dog parks, and a playground, making it a hub for sports and family activities.

Wakefield's journey from being drafted as a first baseman by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1988 to becoming a knuckleball pitching legend with the Boston Red Sox is a story of resilience. After being released by the Pirates in 1995, he was quickly picked up by the Red Sox, where he was encouraged to perfect his knuckleball.

This led to a successful 17-season stint in Boston, during which he secured 186 wins, ranking him third in the franchise's all-time wins list. Tragically, just days before the renaming ceremony, Wakefield's wife, Stacy, also passed away.

Despite the timing, the renaming stands as a lasting tribute to the Wakefield family's contributions to baseball and their community. The Tim Wakefield Sports Complex is poised to be a beacon of inspiration, teaching young athletes about the value of determination and adaptability in sports and in life.

Wakefield's legacy, characterized by his signature knuckleball and his remarkable career longevity, will now be remembered by generations of players and fans alike.