3 MLB Teams Eyeing Jordan Montgomery This Spring

© Megan Briggs/Getty Images

In the world of Major League Baseball, pitcher Jordan Montgomery has been the talk of the town since his pivotal role in the Texas Rangers' World Series victory last season. Despite his stellar performance, the 31-year-old left-hander finds himself without a contract as the new season approaches.

Montgomery's Market Moves

Montgomery, who shone brightly post-trade from the Rangers, is rumored to be seeking a lucrative deal, one that surpasses the $172 million, seven-year agreement Aaron Nola secured with the Phillies.

With the season's start on the horizon, speculation is rife about which teams might be in the running for his signature. Among the potential suitors, the Boston Red Sox emerge as a fascinating option. Though their recent track record suggests a postseason appearance might be a stretch, the Red Sox, under the guidance of Craig Breslow, have shown a willingness to invest in pitching talent.

Montgomery might find the long-term security he desires in Boston, even if it means a temporary hiatus from playoff baseball. The San Francisco Giants, despite high hopes, have yet to make a splash this offseason and are dealing with significant injuries to key pitchers.

Montgomery could be the linchpin in a Giants revival, offering both his skills and the opportunity for growth in a team with untapped potential. Yet, it's the New York Yankees, Montgomery's former team, that present the most compelling narrative.

The left-hander's postseason heroics last year left many Yankees fans lamenting his departure. With the team's current rotation facing uncertainty, Montgomery's return could provide stability and a sense of familiarity. Jordan Montgomery's path from a pivotal figure in a World Series triumph to a sought-after free agent underscores the ever-changing dynamics of Major League Baseball.

As the season's start looms, the sports world eagerly anticipates the next move of this skilled pitcher. Montgomery's decision is poised to add a significant chapter to his illustrious career, keeping fans and analysts on the edge of their seats.

His next step is not just a personal milestone but also a significant moment in the ongoing narrative of professional baseball.