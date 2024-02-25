Mets' Senga Sets Recovery Timeline After PRP Shot

© Elsa/Getty Images

Kodai Senga, the celebrated pitcher for the New York Mets, is facing an unforeseen setback at the onset of the season, as he undergoes a recovery period following a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his shoulder. This medical intervention, while not uncommon among athletes, particularly pitchers, necessitates a temporary halt in Senga's training and playing schedule.

Senga's Recovery Timeline

According to SNY's Anthony DiComo, who shared insights on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Senga's recuperation is mandated to span three weeks before he can recommence his throwing regimen.

This development emerges just as Spring Training kicks off, posing a less-than-ideal scenario for Senga, who requires ample preparation time ahead of the regular season. The implications of Senga's PRP treatment are significant for both the player and the New York Mets.

The timeline for his return is shrouded in uncertainty, with a three-week hiatus from throwing activities being the minimum expectation. This pause in his training means Senga will not be in a position to pitch until at least mid-March, perilously close to the start of the regular season.

DiComo elaborated on the situation, noting that the Mets have yet to outline a definitive return schedule for Senga. The combined duration of his absence and the subsequent need for a gradual return to peak form implies that Senga's presence in the opening lineup is doubtful.

The team may face a dilemma: whether to expedite Senga's return by integrating him into games with limited innings initially or to allow for a more extended buildup period, possibly in the minors, to ensure he is fully prepared for the demands of the regular season.

Both scenarios are far from ideal, underscoring the complexity of managing an athlete's recovery from such treatments. In Senga's absence, the Mets might look towards talents like Jose Quintana or Luis Severino to lead the rotation.

The setback for Senga, a key figure in the team's lineup, introduces a challenging dynamic as the Mets navigate the early stages of the season, highlighting the delicate balance between athlete health and competitive readiness in professional sports.