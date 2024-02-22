Mets' All-Star Pitcher Senga to Miss Spring Training with Shoulder Strain

© Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Mets' offseason has taken a challenging turn, highlighted by the latest setback involving starting pitcher Kodai Senga. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Senga underwent an MRI due to a shoulder strain and is currently sidelined, with an expected start to the season on the injured list.

Mets General Manager David Stearns revealed to the media that the MRI confirmed a moderate capsule strain in Senga's right shoulder, leaving the right-hander out of action until he recovers from the symptoms.

Mets' Pitching Woes Worsen

This development is particularly disheartening for the Mets, who were already in pursuit of bolstering their pitching roster this offseason.

The absence of Senga, a 2023 All-Star, exacerbates the team's predicament as they approach Spring Training. The timing of Senga's injury, with no definitive timeline for his return, deals a significant blow to the Mets' lineup and their strategic planning for the upcoming season.

The Mets had high hopes in the free agency market, particularly setting their sights on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, their plans were thwarted when Yamamoto, alongside other sought-after players like Shohei Ohtani, opted to sign with the LA Dodgers.

Now, with Senga's prolonged absence looming, the Mets face a daunting task in filling the void left by their ace pitcher. In light of these challenges, the Mets may turn to Tylor Megill, who had a commendable performance last season, to step up in Senga's absence.

Additionally, the team might explore options with pitchers like Joey Lucchesi, José Butto, and Max Kranick, as well as prospects such as Mike Vasil, Christian Scott, and Dominic Hamel, all of whom are expected to see increased action during Spring Training.

The Mets are also navigating another storyline in free agency concerning 36-year-old J.D. Martinez. Critics have voiced their opinions on the Mets' hesitation to sign Martinez, who, following a successful stint with the Dodgers, is considered a strategic, low-risk, high-reward acquisition for the team.

As the Mets gear up for their Spring Training opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, the pressure mounts to integrate new talents into their roster effectively. The unfolding situation with Kodai Senga and the decision regarding J.D. Martinez will be crucial factors in shaping the team's prospects for the season ahead.