Did college baseball player get hit by a pitch 8 times in 9 plate appearances?

© Bruce Bennett

In an unprecedented turn of events on the college baseball field, Sacramento State Hornets' newcomer Matt Masciangelo has sparked both incredulity and admiration as he endured an extraordinary barrage of pitches over the weekend, leaving spectators and players alike scratching their heads in disbelief.

Making his debut for the Hornets against Loyola Marymount, the outfielder found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, becoming the recipient of a staggering eight hit-by-pitches in just nine plate appearances across three intense games.

The sheer frequency of these occurrences raised eyebrows, prompting speculation as to whether Masciangelo had incurred the wrath of his opponents or simply fallen victim to an uncanny string of misfortune.

Bizarre Plate Appearance

During the Friday doubleheader, Masciangelo's journey took a bizarre turn as he was pelted by pitches seven times out of eight plate appearances, an occurrence that seemed more akin to a comedic sketch than a serious sporting event.

Despite the relentless barrage, Masciangelo maintained a commendable sense of humor, acknowledging the absurdity of the situation with a wry chuckle. Reflecting on his unusual predicament, Masciangelo quipped, "It’s not every day you find yourself trotting to first base, multiple times, without swinging." However, Masciangelo's ordeal was far from over.

In a twist of fate, he was struck by yet another pitch during Sunday's game, bringing his tally to an astonishing eight hit-by-pitches in just three games. As social media buzzed with disbelief over Masciangelo's uncanny streak, the Sacramento State faithful couldn't help but marvel at the outfielder's resilience in the face of adversity.

While some speculated that Masciangelo may have been intentionally targeted by opposing pitchers, the player himself remained magnanimous, attributing the incidents to the strategic complexities of the game. "None of the HBP felt malicious," he remarked, emphasizing his commitment to helping his team succeed, even if it meant enduring a few extra bruises along the way.

As Masciangelo continues to etch his name into the annals of college baseball history, his remarkable feat serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of the sport, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the remainder of the season holds for this resilient young player.