Dodgers Sign Justin Wilson to Minor League Deal

© Al Bello/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have recently enhanced their roster with the addition of Justin Wilson, a seasoned relief pitcher, by signing him to a minor league contract, which includes an invitation to Spring Training. This development was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, highlighting the 36-year-old's agreement with the Dodgers, contingent upon passing a physical examination.

Justin Wilson's Comeback Journey

Wilson, who has not made an appearance in Major League Baseball (MLB) throughout the 2023 season due to a series of injuries, is looking to make a comeback. His journey last year with the Milwaukee Brewers was cut short even before it began, as he was rehabilitating from Tommy John Surgery.

An unfortunate lat injury during a bullpen session in late July thwarted his plans for a season debut, relegating him back to the injured list. Upon the conclusion of last season, Wilson found himself as a free agent when the Brewers decided not to pick up his club option.

This opens a new chapter for Wilson with the Dodgers, a move that could prove to be mutually beneficial if he manages to recapture his form from previous years. Throughout his 11-year tenure in the MLB, Wilson has carved out a respectable career, most notably with the Cincinnati Reds, where he showcased his prowess on the mound.

With a career ERA of 3.41 and a record of 33-24 over 467.0 innings, complemented by 510 strikeouts, Wilson has demonstrated his capability as a reliable reliever. Despite his challenges in recent years, his career statistics, including a 3.45 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP), 120 ERA+, and a 25.9% strikeout rate, underscore his potential value to the Dodgers' bullpen.

The Dodgers' decision to sign Wilson reflects their strategy of bolstering their pitching options with experienced players who may still have something to offer. As Wilson joins his seventh MLB organization, the anticipation builds on whether he will secure a spot in the Dodgers' lineup.

Given his track record and the low-risk nature of his signing, Wilson's addition could be a savvy move by the Dodgers as they prepare for the upcoming season.