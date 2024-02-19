Red Sox Sign All-Star Liam Hendriks for 2 Years, $10M

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In a significant move just before the commencement of Spring Training matchups, the Boston Red Sox have secured the services of seasoned reliever Liam Hendriks for the upcoming two seasons. The announcement comes as a beacon of hope for Hendriks, who is eager to turn a new leaf after a challenging 2023 marred by health issues, including a battle with cancer followed by injuries.

Key Deal: Hendriks Joins Red Sox

According to MLB insider Buster Olney, Hendriks's contract with the Red Sox is solidified post-physical, offering him a guaranteed $10 million over two years, with the potential for additional earnings through performance bonuses.

This deal not only provides Hendriks with financial security but also positions him as a pivotal figure in the Red Sox bullpen, especially in the wake of John Schreiber's departure to the Kansas City Royals. The Red Sox's bullpen has been in dire need of depth, and Hendriks's arrival could not have been timelier.

With his vast experience and proven track record, he is expected to play a critical role in strengthening the team's relief pitching. Moreover, the potential trade of Kenley Jansen opens up the possibility for Hendriks to step into the closer role, a position he is well-acquainted with and could excel in.

Hendriks's journey to Boston is the latest chapter in a career that has seen him don the jerseys of several MLB teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, and most recently, the Chicago White Sox. His transition from the White Sox to the Red Sox symbolizes not just a change in teams but a fresh start for the veteran pitcher.

Despite the setbacks in 2023, Hendriks's recovery from cancer was a testament to his resilience, and although his season was cut short due to an unrelated injury, he is now back in full health. The Red Sox are banking on Hendriks's return to form, as his expertise and leadership could be the linchpin in bolstering a bullpen that has long sought stability.

As the Red Sox gear up for the upcoming season, the addition of Liam Hendriks is a strategic move aimed at enhancing their bullpen capabilities. With his experience, skill set, and determination, Hendriks is set to make a significant impact and contribute to the team's pursuit of success.