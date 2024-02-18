McNeil's $39K Bronco Gifted by Lindor: Ultimate 'GOAT Mode' Beast

© Elsa/Getty Images

In a heartwarming display of friendship and camaraderie, New York Mets' standout Jeff McNeil was pleasantly surprised with a generous gift from teammate Francisco Lindor. The gesture, a custom Ford Bronco, was Lindor's way of making good on a bet placed 1.5 years prior, promising McNeil the vehicle should he clinch the National League batting title.

True to his word, following McNeil's impressive .326 batting average in 2022, Lindor fulfilled his promise, marking McNeil's achievement in a grand fashion.

Milestone Moments: McNeil's Mets Journey

McNeil, who first donned the Mets uniform in July 2018, has since become a pivotal figure within the team.

His journey with the Mets has been adorned with significant milestones, including the prestigious batting title, a feat last accomplished by a Mets player in 2011 by Jose Reyes. Reflecting on the value of the gift, McNeil shared with The New York Post, "It's more than just a car; it's a testament to the hard work and dedication that went into winning the National League title." The 2024 Ford Bronco, priced starting at $39,130 according to Ford's website, is now a staple in McNeil's daily life in San Luis Obispo, California.

Beyond its material value, the car stands as a symbol of the deep bonds formed within the Mets organization and the spirit of teamwork that propels them. In addition to his professional successes, McNeil faced a challenging period in September 2023, when a partially torn UCL in his left elbow curtailed his season.

Opting for a platelet-rich plasma injection over surgery, McNeil took a hiatus to focus on recovery through rest and physical therapy. As the spring training season approaches, McNeil conveyed optimism about his condition, stating, "I'm currently healthy, with no symptoms whatsoever." McNeil's resilience and positive outlook are commendable, offering hope to both fans and the Mets' coaching staff for a robust return in the upcoming season.

His situation underscores the unpredictability of sports injuries and the importance of diligent rehabilitation. With McNeil's return, the Mets look forward to a season bolstered by his talent and determination, further enriched by the camaraderie and support exemplified by Lindor's memorable gift.