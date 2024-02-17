Rangers' Rising Star Josh Jung Set for MRI Amid Calf Discomfort

© Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Josh Jung, the celebrated third baseman for the 2023 World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, experienced a setback during the initial stages of Spring Training. The emerging talent, known for his prowess at the corner and his formidable presence at the plate, reported discomfort following a routine fielding session early Friday morning.

The incident, which involved Jung sustaining an injury to his left calf while fielding ground balls, has prompted the team to schedule an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. The Rangers have committed to keeping fans and the media updated on Jung's condition as more information becomes available.

Rangers' Injury Woes

This development comes as a significant concern for the Rangers, who are already navigating the absences of key pitchers due to injuries. Tyler Mahle is on the mend from right UCL surgery with a projected return in July, while Jacob deGrom is also expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break due to a similar issue.

Additionally, Max Scherzer is recuperating from a December surgery to address a herniated disc in his back, with his return anticipated sometime in the summer. Jung's injury history, marked by various setbacks over his tenure with the Rangers, adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

The third baseman's previous season was interrupted by a fractured left thumb, an injury that sidelined him for five weeks. Despite a swift return to action for the postseason, Jung's thumb had not fully recovered, showing signs of swelling as late as January.

His past also includes a stress fracture in his foot in 2021 and surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder in 2022, the latter of which led to his MLB debut as a September call-up. In the 2023 MLB season, Jung's performance was commendable, boasting a batting average of .266 with 23 home runs, despite a six-week hiatus due to the thumb injury.

As Jung embarks on his second full major league season, he reflects on the challenges of defending the World Series title, acknowledging the intensified competition the Rangers will face as reigning champions. Jung's perspective underscores the heightened expectations and the collective ambition within the team to excel against the backdrop of increased scrutiny and competition in the 2024 MLB season.