Ex-MLB Star Royce Clayton Booked in DUI Case Linked to Grossman Trial

Royce Clayton, a former Major League Baseball shortstop who now coaches a high school team, has gotten himself in a DUI pickle. The incident comes shortly after Clayton took part in the high profile trial one of Rebecca Grossman facing double murder for an accident in 2020.

The LA Times reported that Clayton was arrested on DUI charges after being detained late Saturday, and according to the report, played for various teams including the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays, the San Francisco Giants, and the Chicago White Sox.

Despite the gravity of the situation, he was released from custody just a few hours post-arrest.

Clayton's Grossman Case Link

The link to the Grossman case was made to Clayton during the trial. Clayton also said that he and Grossman had been drinking together along with her then-partner, Scott Erickson, a former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This drinking session was held on the same day Grossman was involved in a tragic accident that cost the lives of two young boys at a crosswalk, thus leading to her being charged with double murder. "While the local Sheriff’s Office did not confirm the arrested man was Clayton directly, the match to birthdates from the arrest records and Clayton's previous testimony in the Grossman trial permitted confirmation of his identity.

At the time of his arrest, Clayton was one of two individuals booked for DUI offenses. Clayton Grossman's part in the Grossman case is through his evidence to the fact that Grossman was drinking prior to the accident that killed his brother.

He made it clear that his association with Grossman and Erickson ended before the accident in that he did not accompany them after their time at the restaurant. This developing story identifies a turbulent time for Clayton, who is remembered for his valued contributions on and off the baseball diamond.

His early release on Sunday begins another chapter in the legal battles that have linked the lives of former sports professionals with a case that has caught the public's imagination. The situation will update in connection with the legal process of Clayton and the whole Grossman plot.