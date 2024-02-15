Will Elbow Injury Sideline Orioles' Bradish for Season Start? Henderson Also Hurt!

© Patrick Smith

The Baltimore Orioles, riding high on the wave of a triumphant 101-win season and buoyed by the high-profile acquisition of Cy Young laureate Corbin Burnes, have encountered a series of setbacks as spring training commences.

Despite the palpable enthusiasm among the fan base, recent developments have tempered expectations somewhat. John Means, a key figure in the Orioles' pitching lineup, finds himself lagging approximately a month behind his scheduled throwing program.

The 30-year-old southpaw, aiming for a robust return following his 2022 Tommy John surgery, is now a questionable starter for opening day. Means, who contributed a commendable 146 2/3 innings in 2021, made a brief comeback last season with four starts, showcasing a promising 2.66 ERA over 23 2/3 innings.

His delayed preparation this spring raises concerns about his full recovery and readiness for the season ahead.

Henderson's Strain Worry

Adding to the Orioles' challenges, Gunnar Henderson, the reigning Rookie of the Year and a pivotal figure in the infield, is contending with an oblique strain that will set him back several weeks.

While his absence is concerning, the impact on the team's performance might be less severe given his position as a player, barring any further complications. The most concerning development for the team is the status of Kyle Bradish, their esteemed No.

2 starter. Bradish is expected to start the season sidelined on the injured list, grappling with a UCL sprain. This injury is particularly troubling due to its infamous association with Tommy John surgery, a possibility that looms large.

This setback is even more disheartening considering Bradish's exceptional performance last season, where he impressively secured fourth place in the Cy Young Award voting. With the playing status of Bradish and Means hanging in the balance, the Baltimore Orioles are poised to depend substantially on Corbin Burnes, alongside the burgeoning skills of Grayson Rodríguez and Dean Kremer, to fortify their pitching rotation.

This scenario vividly illustrates the inherent uncertainties and hurdles in the world of baseball, serving as a poignant reminder to fans and franchises of the intricate dance between pursuing dreams and navigating the hurdles that come with them.