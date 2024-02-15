MLB Pundit Raves About Texas Rangers Rookie Evan Carter

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Evan Carter, the Texas Rangers' rookie sensation, has made a significant impact in Major League Baseball, captivating fans and experts alike with his remarkable debut in the latter part of the 2023 season. His contributions were instrumental in the Rangers' journey to securing the World Series title, earning him widespread acclaim.

MLB Insider Raves About Evan Carter

According to MLB insider Steve Phillips, Carter's potential is boundless. Speaking on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Phillips praised Carter's multifaceted skills, highlighting his exceptional plate discipline, ability to hit for average and power, and his base-stealing prowess.

"Evan Carter is a superstar in the making," Phillips remarked, drawing comparisons between Carter and Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds, suggesting that Carter may surpass Reynolds' achievements in the future. Carter's journey to the majors is a testament to his talent and hard work.

Drafted by the Rangers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft, he quickly ascended through the minor leagues, from Low-A East to the Triple-A Round Rock Express. His impressive performance earned him the Texas Rangers' 2022 Tom Grieve Player of the Year Award and a minor league Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Making his major league debut on September 8, 2023, Carter wasted no time in demonstrating his capabilities. He hit his first home run just two days later against the Toronto Blue Jays, finishing the regular season with a commendable .306/.417/.500/.917 slash line, which included five home runs, 12 RBIs, and three stolen bases.

In the postseason, Carter set a new MLB record for the most doubles in the playoffs, with nine. He maintained a .300/.417/.500/.917 batting line, contributing a home run, six RBIs, and three stolen bases, playing a pivotal role in the Rangers' championship victory.

However, the Rangers face a challenging task in defending their title in 2024. The team has undergone significant changes, with key players such as Mitch Garver, Martin Perez, and Aroldis Chapman departing. It remains to be seen how veterans like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Max Scherzer, along with 2023 ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia, will steer the team in a competitive American League.