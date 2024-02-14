2024 MLB Contenders vs. Pretenders: Power Rankings

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As the 2024 Major League Baseball season draws near with Spring Training games on the horizon, the anticipation is building for what promises to be another thrilling year of baseball. Teams across the league are gearing up, with some in the midst of rebuilds and others loading up their rosters in hopes of clinching the prestigious World Series title.

However, for a few teams, the outlook appears challenging, with their fanbases bracing for what could be a difficult season ahead.

Oakland Athletics' Bleak Outlook

At the bottom of the power rankings for the upcoming season sits the Oakland Athletics, placed at 30th.

With a disheartening 50-112 record in the previous year and ongoing relocation controversies, the A's fanbase is facing low morale and bleak expectations. The prospect of sparse attendance and prolonged losing streaks looms large for the Athletics.

Not far ahead, the Colorado Rockies find themselves at 29th, following a disappointing 59-103 season last year. The lack of clear direction for the franchise casts doubts on any significant improvement in 2024, leaving fans with little optimism for the upcoming season.

The Washington Nationals, with a 71-91 record in 2023, are ranked 28th, as the glory of their 2019 World Series victory fades into the distance. The team is expected to be among the league's lower performers once again. Chicago's White Sox, coming in at 27th, are also not anticipated to be strong competitors, especially with ongoing negotiations with Dylan Cease casting a shadow over their season prospects.

Whether Cease stays or goes, the White Sox seem to be setting their sights beyond 2024. The Kansas City Royals, at 26th, offer a glimmer of hope with some positive offseason moves, including securing Bobby Witt Jr. on a long-term deal.

Despite a dismal 56-106 record last season, there's a cautious optimism for improvement. The LA Angels, positioned at 25th, face a significant challenge with the departure of Shohei Ohtani, whose two-way prowess will be sorely missed.

While the team still boasts considerable talent, the void left by Ohtani sets low expectations for the Angels' performance this season. As the rankings ascend towards the top contenders, teams like the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as formidable forces, with the Atlanta Braves clinching the top spot.

The Braves' depth and star power position them as strong contenders for the World Series title, ready to seize the opportunity as the spotlight shines elsewhere. As the 2024 MLB season approaches, the power rankings provide a glimpse into the potential dynamics and storylines that will unfold, setting the stage for another captivating year of baseball.