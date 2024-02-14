Jim Hannan; Pitcher for Washington Senators, Passes Away at 85

© Jonathan Ernst

Jim Hannan, a distinguished former Major League Baseball pitcher predominantly known for his tenure with the Washington Senators from 1962 to 1970, passed away on February 9th at the age of 85. Hannan's career in baseball was marked not only by his athletic prowess on the mound but also by his significant contributions off the field, particularly in the realm of player advocacy and post-career support for athletes.

Born on January 7, 1940, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Hannan's journey in baseball took him from the hallowed halls of Notre Dame, where he honed his skills as a right-handed pitcher, to the major leagues, where he concluded his playing days with stints at the Detroit Tigers and the Milwaukee Brewers in 1971.

Beyond the diamond, Hannan was a vanguard for player rights, serving as a player representative and delving into the intricacies of the Major League Baseball pension plan through his master's thesis.

Hannan's Enduring Legacy

Hannan's legacy, however, is perhaps most felt through his instrumental role in the founding of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) in 1982.

As the inaugural president of the association until 1986, and later as its chairman of the board from 1996 until this year, Hannan's vision and leadership fostered a community that supports former players and upholds the integrity of the game.

Dan Foster, MLBPAA's chief executive officer, reflected on Hannan's indelible impact, stating, "Jim Hannan's dedication to the Alumni Association and its members has been a guiding light for our organization. His commitment to advocating for former players and preserving the game's integrity will continue to inspire our efforts in his memory." The community will have the opportunity to pay their respects to Hannan during a visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on February 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for February 19 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church in Annandale, followed by the burial at Fairfax Memorial Park. Hannan's enduring legacy will be remembered by his family, including his wife Carol and children Coleen, Heather, Jimmy, and Erin, as well as by the broader baseball community and the many lives he touched throughout his career.