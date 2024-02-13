Mike Trout's Wife Jessica Reacts to Super Bowl Memes on Usher's Halftime Show

© Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

As he gears up for a pivotal season with the Los Angeles Angels, three-time AL MVP Mike Trout finds himself at the forefront of the team's ambitions, especially in the wake of Shohei Ohtani's departure. Despite the weight of expectation, Trout's off-season has been anything but idle, filled with moments that blend the personal with the playful.

Trouts Enjoy Super Bowl Memes

The Trouts, Mike and his wife Jessica, were among the millions who tuned in to witness the spectacle of Super Bowl LVIII this past Sunday. The event, known as much for its athletic prowess as for its halftime entertainment, did not disappoint.

Usher's dynamic 15-minute performance, which also featured Alicia Keys, became an instant talking point. It wasn't just the music that caught attention; the cultural ripple effect in the form of memes also made waves, much to Jessica Trout's delight.

Sharing a meme that humorously depicted the struggle of coordinating plans with friends, Jessica remarked on the quality of Super Bowl-generated memes, showcasing the lighter side of the Trouts' off-season engagements. Away from the levity of Super Bowl festivities, the couple's bond, rooted in their shared New Jersey high school days, has seen them navigate life's highs and lows together since their marriage in 2017.

Jessica, a teacher by profession, has not only been a steadfast presence at Mike's games since his 2011 MLB debut but has also been deeply involved in philanthropic efforts through the Los Angeles Angels Baseball Foundation and initiatives supporting the Special Olympics.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, marking a new chapter in their lives. However, their journey has also been marked by profound challenges. The loss of Jessica's brother Aaron in 2018 to suicide deeply impacted both, propelling them into advocacy for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Their partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) underscores a commitment to supporting those affected by mental health struggles and the bereavement of suicide loss. As Mike Trout looks ahead to leading the Angels, his off-field life, enriched by family, community involvement, and personal resilience, paints a picture of a sports icon whose influence extends far beyond the baseball diamond.