Justin Thomas on PGA Championship, Louisville Fans' and Expectations

Justin Thomas spoke at a press conference ahead of the upcoming PGA Championship, touching on various topics but emphasizing the first challenge ahead. Playing in the PGA Championship is every golfer's dream, and when you add to that the fact that you're playing in the city where you were born, it becomes even bigger. Thomas will be playing this year's PGA Championship in Louisville, his hometown.

There are many memories that tie him to this place, as he visited Valhalla Golf Course as a child, watching the biggest golf tournaments. The 31-year-old golfer admitted that he doesn't remember many details, but he remembers the impression he had watching the performances of great golfers as a child. Thomas expressed excitement about playing among his people, ready to make a success.



"It's great. Yeah, I take a lot of pride in being from Louisville and I've enjoyed the couple opportunities I've had to watch tournaments out here and just, yeah, the people seeing this week, whether it's volunteers on this tee boxes or working the clubhouse or in the gallery, whatever it may be. It's enjoyable. Like I said, I'm very happy to be the one that's on this side of the ropes or taking part in the championship versus the one that's watching from the other side of the ropes."- Thomas said, as quoted by PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas is happy with his recent performances, feeling that he may not have capitalized on certain opportunities and could have done more. What's most important for him is that he's in good form, ready to take a step forward and achieve great success. Considering that he celebrated at the PGA Championship two years ago, Thomas could once again deliver an equally impressive performance this time and attempt to replicate that feat. However, he's aware that it will be a tough challenge.

"I feel like I'm playing well. I feel like I haven't necessarily gotten as much out of my golf as I feel like I've been playing, which can be frustrating at times. But it also just reminds me that I am close and I just need to kind of stay patient."- Thomas said.

The 31-year-old stresses that the most important thing is to play in a way that can lead to victory. He considers it only a matter of time before he secures a win. He emphasizes that golf is such a sport where it's challenging to secure a victory, even when you're playing exceptionally well. There are many factors and variables that influence the final outcome. In addition to the physical aspect, there's also the mental aspect of the game.

Thomas has just addressed that aspect, feeling confident in his ability to handle pressure, believing it won't pose any problem for him. His priority is to achieve such a victory as soon as possible and build momentum for future challenges.

"I finally feel like at least this year I know I've been playing well enough to win. It's just a matter of doing it. There's plenty of -- I don't know how to put a number on it, but I'm sure there's kind of anywhere from 10 to 20 people each week that probably play well enough to win, it's just there's only one that takes advantage the most and does all the right things, and I just haven't been that person this year, and hopefully it happens sooner rather than later."- he continued.

© Andrew Redington/Getty Images Sport

Justin Thomas: I've always had to play well to win

Justin Thomas stresses that winning requires consistent and high-level performance, especially at major championships like the PGA Championship. While there may be times in his career where he felt he could get by without playing his absolute best, he recognizes that in today's competitive golf scene, every player needs to bring their A-game to have a chance.

Looking at the lineup of players at this Major year after year, it becomes evident how much truth there is in Thomas's words. There are numerous high-quality golfers and competitiveness in the world of golf seems to be increasing year by year. Despite this, there are those who believe that with the arrival of LIV Golf, the quality has declined, especially since LIV Golf stars cannot play in the Majors, at least not most of them. However, looking at it realistically, in recent years, many quality golfers have emerged who can compete with the best.

This amazing golfer highlighted that quality players can withstand pressure in the toughest moments. That's what sets them apart from the rest and makes them big stars. Thomas intends to cultivate such a mindset and remain calm and focused when it matters most.