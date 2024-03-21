Ronnie O'Sullivan Sets Sights on Record-Breaking Eighth World Championship Title

One of the best snooker players of all time, Ronnie O'Sullivan, after winning his seventh world championship title, hopes to win a record eighth trophy at the Crucible

© Richard Pelham / Getty Images

Ronnie O'Sullivan, regarded as one of the greatest snooker players to ever grace the sport, set his sights on winning a record eighth world title at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield. His hunger for glory in snooker can certainly be an inspiration to athletes regardless of what sport they play.

This very experienced player, even after impressively securing his seventh championship victory and already becoming a legend of this sport, still wants to progress. "I would love to win the Crucible again," O'Sullivan revealed in a recent interview.

"It's a tough tournament, 17 days is long, and a lot can happen outside. But I would definitely like to do better and make it eight titles." This season, O'Sullivan has adopted a more selective approach to his tournament schedule.

However, his focus and tactical brilliance shone through when he decided to compete, resulting in a string of victories. "Raketa" has already secured five prestigious titles this season, including the Shanghai Masters, the Great Britain Championship, the Masters, the World Grand Prix and the World Masters held in Riyadh.

The upcoming World Championship in Sheffield, undoubtedly the highlight of the snooker calendar, will take place from 20 April to 6 May. While acknowledging the exceptional talent in the current snooker landscape, O'Sullivan recognizes additional factors contributing to eventual success at the Crucible.

"There are so many good players," O'Sullivan admitted, "and it will take a bit of luck with playing good snooker at the right time." Ahead of his World Cup foray, O'Sullivan will hone his skills at the upcoming Champions League in Manchester, which takes place from April 1-7.

This extra competitive outing will give him valuable match practice and a chance to fine-tune his game in preparation for the much-anticipated showdown at the Crucible. With his phenomenal style of play and tactical playing experience, Ronnie O'Sullivan promises to be a formidable force at the World Championship, a definite number 1 favourite.