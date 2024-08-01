Johnny Herbert on Sergio Perez: He is a broken man mentally

Sergio Perez remains a hot topic in Formula 1 circles, with questions swirling about the future of the Mexican driver. A few weeks ago, after Red Bull extended his contract, there were doubts about whether he truly deserved another chance, given that he hadn't met the expectations of the Red Bull leadership. However, Perez has expressed gratitude for the Austrian team's trust in him.

A few weeks later, the question arises: Did Red Bull make the right decision? Perez has been struggling with form, his performances falling short of expectations, and his teammate Max Verstappen is far ahead of him. The recent race in Hungary was no exception, with Perez continuing to underperform.

Many analysts, experts, and fans are questioning whether Pérez deserves another opportunity with the team.

Johnny Herbert, a former F1 driver, has noted that Pérez has once again been disappointing, suggesting that he may be facing mental barriers.

“Sergio Perez was the worst performing driver at the weekend again. He went from the front row backwards and that is not what teams are expecting from their drivers,” he said, as quoted by Crash. “It is horrible to say but it is like he is damaged goods at the moment. He is a broken man mentally.“

The current situation could direct the leaders of the Austrian team to consider ending their relationship with Perez and terminating his contract. This would indeed shock many, especially since things didn’t seem so dire just a few weeks ago. Of course, these are still speculations, and only time will reveal the intentions of the team’s management.

Herbert has pointed out a clause in Pérez’s contract, suggesting that Red Bull has the right to terminate it if necessary.

“There will normally be a performance clause within any contract and that could allow Red Bull to terminate Perez’s contract because his performances have not been good enough for the last couple of years.”-Herbert continued.

Yuki Tsunoda as a candidate for the first team?

Yuki Tsunoda, currently part of Red Bull’s sister team, RB, is one of the candidates to replace Perez. The Japanese driver has impressed this season, delivering strong performances even in a less competitive car. Tsunoda has patiently waited for his chance, and it seems he might soon move into the position currently held by Perez. This is an option that fans of the team are excited about, hoping that the fresh talent could bring a change and stand alongside Verstappen.

Alongside Tsunoda, there is also Daniel Ricciardo, his teammate at RB, who has not been particularly impressive this season. There are questions about whether Ricciardo will even remain part of the RB team. For now, a move to the first team appears unlikely.

Herbert stresses that Red Bull should consider replacing Perez with Yuki Tsunoda rather than opting for Daniel Ricciardo, who was initially seen as the favored candidate. He argues that Ricciardo has not proven himself strong enough compared to Tsunoda. According to Herbert, Tsunoda’s recent performances have shown notable improvement, making him a more likely option for Red Bull.

Herbert suggests that Ricciardo might not be the best choice to compete alongside Max Verstappen, given the high pressure and expectations on Verstappen. He stresses that Red Bull’s previous dominance in the sport is no longer present, and the team now relies heavily on Verstappen.

The Austrian team has recently struggled to compete with other teams also competing for the top spots, but the fact that Verstappen still holds the lead may bring some satisfaction to the team's management. Red Bull does not want to let their dominance end easily and is prepared to analyze and identify where its biggest mistakes are occurring.

To maximize points and improve the team's performance, Herbert feels that Red Bull needs two competitive drivers. Given the situation, he thinks the team should consider Tsunoda as a potential replacement, although the choice seems to be between Tsunoda and Ricciardo, with the latter's suitability still in question.

At this moment it is difficult to give the right answer, considering that there is now a break that will last, and we will see what will happen after that.

Perez will probably be under enormous pressure during the break, not knowing what awaits him in the coming period. Many things could spoil his plans, and Perez will have to think carefully about what to do.

The fans seem impatient, just like the leaders of this team.

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner do not want to have another driver who cannot at least partially match the first driver.

Interesting weeks await us.