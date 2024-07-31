David Coulthard: Max Verstappen doesn’t think like normal people

Red Bull has been doing great things for seasons past, and their intention is to continue in the same vein in the upcoming period. The recent crisis of the team has created concern among fans, who hope that the recent poorer performances won't signal the end of an era for this team.

Max Verstappen is still leading and has a great advantage over his rivals, which brings optimism that things could soon be back to ideal for the team.

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard recently took a moment during a podcast to comment on Verstappen's qualities.

As an experienced figure in the sport, Coulthard had only praise for the Dutchman, who has been performing wonders over the last three years.

In an interview with the media, Coulthard reflected on Verstappen and his dominance, with a particular focus on his first title, where the 26-year-old secured the championship in the final moments. Despite things not looking ideal for him, Max managed to pull off the victory and bring joy to the fans.

“But you know, Max getting that first title, that could have gone either way. People still ask about it today, who could have won it. And I said at the time, I think both Max and Lewis deserved to win the World Championship that year because those two were on such a level."'-he said, as quoted by f1oversteer.com

Lewis Hamilton felt the greatest consequences, ending the season as a loser. This is a wound that still pains him and one that even made him consider retiring from his career.

However, the Briton remained composed, and after some time, he realized that giving up wasn't the solution. He patiently waited for his chance. His excellent recent form raises hopes that Hamilton might potentially win the championship next year. Still, it's too early to say at this point.

Coulthard reflected on certain moments from the final race, impressed by the way Verstappen thought and raced. Despite the enormous pressure and responsibility of such a race, the Dutchman managed to stay calm and show class when it was most needed. In this way, Max became the driver who broke Mercedes' and Hamilton's dominance, opening a new chapter in Formula 1. Coulthard places great hope in Max for the upcoming period.

“In the end, there had to be one and Max couldn’t have done anything more than what was laid on the table for him. And when he went for the pass in the hairpin, I’m thinking end of back straight. But Max doesn’t think like normal people. He’s like too far back and he gets the pass done and we’re in the commentary box going, oh, they’re going to crash. They’re going to crash. And they didn’t and he went on to get that first title. So there’s been so many amazing moments.”-he continued.

© Boris Streubel / Getty Images Sport

Max Verstappen on the last race

After the start of the season, Verstappen certainly expected more from himself, but the crisis that reigns in the team does not make anyone happy.

In the aftermath of the Belgian Grand Prix, Verstappen explained that the race was challenging due to difficulties in overtaking other drivers. He managed to avoid trouble early on and found himself in a DRS train, where he remained throughout much of the race. The team attempted a strategic undercut during the pit stops, which he felt was effective. Despite the cars being closely matched in terms of pace, making it tough to advance positions, Verstappen believed they performed well given their starting position of 11th.

The talented Dutch driver has a specific perspective on everything, considering that the last race represented a positive day for him. Verstappen pointed out that it is unrealistic to expect amazing results in recent races, given the lack of pace. Red Bull has been trying to find a solution week after week, but it seems they have hit a period of crisis.

The question now is whether this crisis will persist.

The Dutchman is focusing on analyzing the past few weeks, noting that at times he expected the results to be significantly worse. When questioned by reporters about Mercedes, the 26-year-old stressed that their results have been much better than he anticipated.

It will be interesting to follow the progress of the Austrian team and see how much they can do at this moment. Expectations are huge, and fans want to see a completely new dimension.

Such results cannot make anyone happy.

The team leaders hope that there will be a turnaround, believing that Verstappen has the qualities, but also that the team can find a solution to get the most out of everything.