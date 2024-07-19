Daniel Ricciardo wants to "dominate" the competition in the next two races

Daniel Ricciardo had high expectations upon joining the RB team, expecting it to be a stepping stone towards the first team. However, this season, the Australian hasn't particularly impressed Formula 1 fans who were anticipating something different from him.

It appears that his teammate, young Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda, has impressed fans more, as he is ahead of Ricciardo, albeit by a small margin.

Before the start of the season, Ricciardo emphasized that his intention was to succeed Sergio Perez, expecting to achieve great things. Despite Perez facing criticism and questions about his future due to his performances this season, Red Bull's leadership has shown their belief in him by offering him a new contract.

The upcoming two races, Hungary and Belgium, could be crucial for many and are likely to paint a clearer picture regarding the final standings. Ricciardo highlighted in an interview with RacingNews365 that these next two races could be the most important of the season.

His intentions are to enter the summer break positively and optimistically. Therefore, the RB driver wants to give his maximum effort and try to achieve a positive result.

"I am aware that these two weekends are probably the most important of the season," Ricciardo told RacingNews365.

"If you head into the break with some good momentum and positivity it can help, but whether that means retaining my seat here or maybe something bigger, who knows?"

© Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Sport

Ricciardo has no intention of focusing on the past and previous races, preferring to think about the future and the things he can change. Ricciardo pointed out that he plans to conquer the competition in the next two races, stressing that he has enormous energy.

"Even if I am not stoked so far on my season as a whole, I can't look back now. That is done.

I have two races to kick some * and that is where my energy is right now."- Ricciardo continued.

Daniel Ricciardo on his future

Ricciardo believes that both he and Perez are under pressure as they haven't performed as expected.

The name of Liam Lawson is increasingly mentioned in F1 circles, with Marko suggesting he could get a chance with Red Bull next season. This raises questions about whether Ricciardo will remain with Red Bull next year or need to find a new opportunity. Red Bull is known for its tough stance on drivers who don't meet expectations, unless they see important value or chemistry within the team.

Ricciardo emphasizes that he and Perez aren't the only ones facing uncertain futures, as many changes could occur next season. He stresses every driver in F1 aims to outperform their competition, but only one can ultimately succeed. Ricciardo thinks that a strong performance in the upcoming two races could lead to changes.

His intention is to approach the F1 tracks with optimism and a smile, aiming for a great result. Ricciardo wants to regain the confidence he feels he's been lacking recently, seeing it as a guarantee for positive outcomes.

Daniel Ricciardo on Norris-Verstappen incident

One of the more interesting topics being discussed in F1 circles is the incident between Verstappen and Norris, where the Dutchman pulled out the front end and felt the consequences of his moves. Ricciardo still doesn't have a clear picture regarding that incident, having to try to get the right answer. He emphasizes that the fans know that Verstappen acts aggressively and in a specific way in some races. This is his philosophy, which he has applied since the beginning of his career.

“Like, look, it sounds like people are probably hammering Max a bit,” Ricciardo said.

“I don’t know if it’s, it sounds like it’s probably blown a little bit out of proportion. Like, I say he’s unchecked.

When I say he’s unchanged, I think he’s, the way he goes racing, obviously, like, leaves it all out on the track and that’s also what a lot of fans have in mind about him.“

The Australian believes that Verstappen has matured since the beginning of his career, stressing that he is no longer in these situations as often as he used to be. Ricciardo has a problem giving a definitive answer regarding Verstappen's behavior on F1 tracks. The RB driver apparently shares the attitude of some, considering that such a situation was not particularly dangerous. He also pointed out that an important factor is the fact that they fought to win and win the championship. In addition, the speed was not particularly high.

Vertsappen did not talk much about this topic, preferring to think about the next races and the fight for the title.