Sergio Perez: It’s difficult to shut down the external noise

Being part of such a great team like Red Bull brings its special challenges. Sergio Perez, the Mexican driver, has felt this most recently.

The Austrian team year after year nurtures only the highest ambitions, namely winning championships.

The 34-year-old reflected on the current season in an interview for RacingNews365, which hasn't been particularly successful for him.

Despite not being in ideal form this season, Red Bull's leadership has shown confidence in him by extending his contract.

In media discussions, Perez highlighted how difficult it is to deal with pressure and various rumors. Nevertheless, his intention is not to stay particularly on such gossip but rather to give his absolute best.

“It’s difficult to shut down the external noise,” Perez said.

“But at the end of the day, I come here to give my very best, my maximum effort and when I'm here, when I'm training, when I'm in the simulator, I focus on the important stuff.“

The talented driver emphasizes that competing in such a team is challenging, but Red Bull carries a special pressure that only the best in this sport can handle. Max Verstappen is one of those. Despite all the pressures and criticisms, Perez has been hungry for success and eager to show others that he's not afraid of any challenge.

Sergio Perez admits it's tough, but he wants to give his all and continue the adventure with this team. Fans haven't been particularly satisfied with his performances, believing that Perez can do much better.

“At the end of the day, the noise, I think it's obviously a lot bigger when you are at Red Bull. But I think it's the beauty of the challenge.

It's why I decided to sign and extend my contract with the team because I love the challenge.

It's really hard, but it takes absolutely everything out of you and this is why I want to continue.”-Sergio Perez continued.

The 34-year-old emphasized that he doesn't feel additional pressure, considering there are still two races left before the summer break. He intends to collect as many points as possible in the remaining races. Sergio is aware of the importance of the next two races but stresses that they won't change much.

The Red Bull driver doesn't want to comment on his contract or the rumors, focusing instead on the challenges ahead. His intentions afterward are to make the most of the holiday, rest, and return to the F1 tracks in top form. Perez highlighted that he wants to remain part of the team next year and give his best.

Christian Horner on Sergio Perez

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, has shown confidence in Perez, but failing to score points certainly cannot win favor with the key figure in this team. However, Horner doesn't doubt that Perez is eager to achieve success and find his form again. Perez is a driver with excellent qualities, but experts and F1 insiders believe that the pressure he faces is the main reason why Perez hasn't been able to achieve great things.

“[Perez] knows it’s unsustainable to not be scoring points – we have to be scoring points in that car, and he knows that. He knows his role and his target, so nobody is more eager than Checo to find his form again.”- Christian Horner said.

Christian Horner on Max Verstappen

Horner doesn't want to see a scenario where only Verstappen dominates while Perez remains in the background. The team principal of Red Bull wants both drivers to be competitive and to minimize the gap between them. Verstappen is the strongest weapon of the Austrian team, but if Perez continues with poor performances, Red Bull's executives might consider alternatives.

Horner finds it frustrating when both cars don't perform collectively and expects things to be different in the near future. He believes it's natural for Perez to feel pressure, especially when driving for such a team. Additionally, Perez not being in ideal form only adds to the pressure. A key figure at Red Bull hopes for a different future.

It was said that Horner and Helmut Marko, Red Bull advisor, were often harsh towards Perez, especially last season. The Mexican, on the other hand, showed that he is a great person, not resenting the leaders of this team. He pointed out that he intends to progress, aware that he is not in the best shape.

The leaders of Red Bull showed that they trust him after putting a new contract on the table. Such trust in turn gives rise to optimism and hope in Perez that he can change things.