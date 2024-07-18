Yuki Tsunoda on the rumors that he will become part of the first team

Red Bull aims to improve each season and maintain its top position, aware that it will become increasingly difficult to remain dominant. Their team includes Max Verstappen, who has been unrivaled for a long time. The Dutchman is the driving force of the team and the driver from whom only the best is expected.

Verstappen is again leading the charge this season and could win another championship.

His teammate, Sergio Perez, has not been as impressive this season. Although he started the season phenomenally, a series of weaker performances sparked rumors of his departure. However, Red Bull's leadership has shown confidence in him by extending his contract.

The Mexican is happy with his journey in this team but is aware that despite the contract extension, things can change.

One name mentioned as a potential future Red Bull driver is Yuki Tsunoda, a young Japanese driver currently part of RB.

In an interview with RacingNews365, the young driver reflected on the current season, revealing whether he is ready to become part of Red Bull next season. His ambitions are to continue his great form this season and secure a place in the first team next year.



“If I’m not ready then I wouldn’t have been able to announce the next stint even at VCARB. I’m feeling ready to fight against the top teams, higher positions and even Max [Verstappen].“- Yuki Tsunoda said.

© Mark Thompson / Getty Images Sport

Tsunoda doesn't want to talk much about himself and his ambitions, believing that the team's leaders will have the final say in deciding who will become Verstappen's teammate. Red Bull's executives certainly appreciate a driver profile that is as passionate and ambitious as Tsunoda's, but on the other hand, they will closely monitor his progress to see if the Japanese driver can maintain his pace for the rest of the season. Tsunoda will certainly receive offers from other teams, but Red Bull will be the priority.

“In the end, they [Red Bull] are the ones that are going to decide and it's one of the things I can’t control. I’m just focusing on what I have to do in next two races, Haas is getting really close, so I have to stay focused with our team.”- Tsunoda continued.

Red Bull's leaders are cautious about making impulsive and hasty decisions that could prove costly. The team, known for its detailed planning and strategic approach, carefully evaluates its moves before taking action. While experts in F1 are confident in the chemistry between Perez and Verstappen, the reality remains that if the gap between them widens, a separation between Perez and Red Bull could become a real possibility.

Regardless of Perez's tenure with the team and his past impressive performances, such a powerful team would be hesitant to keep a driver who cannot consistently challenge Verstappen. This situation could potentially open up an opportunity for Tsunoda, who has offered his perspective on this matter.

Tsunoda explained that Red Bull's decision-making process isn't rushed, mentioning Perez's recent contract announcement as an example. Tsunoda stressed that if a driver performs well, there's no immediate need for changes. This approach, he believes, benefits Perez by alleviating unnecessary pressure. Tsunoda acknowledged that Red Bull's strategy allows him to concentrate fully on his current responsibilities without distractions.

Christian Horner on Yuki Tsunoda

Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal recently commented on the possibility of Tsunoda becoming part of this team. Horner pointed out that they are closely monitoring the situation, given that Yuki is part of Red Bull Racing. No one can initiate performances like Tsunoda's this season, so we do not doubt that the leaders of the Austrian team will analyze carefully.

“Yuki’s a Red Bull Racing driver. He’s on a Red Bull Racing contract, and we re-signed him because he’s been performing well, so we’re very aware of his performances.”- Horner said.

The Red Bull team principal further pointed out that you can never give a definitive answer, considering that Tsunoa could get a test one day. Red Bull has an extensive network of people and a large number of talents in the program who can jump into one of the teams at any moment. This approach is great, given that there are many talents, and one of them certainly has an excellent chance to bounce back and be a candidate for the very top. Red Bull leaders seem not to make any mistakes in recent years, which is most clearly shown by their dominance in recent years.

Perez has the right to feel the pressure, but also the ease of extending the contract. The Mexican wants to start the season more furiously.