McLaren boss, Zak Brown: It seems to be that Red Bull are scared of Max Verstappen

McLaren has ambitious plans for this and the upcoming seasons. Aware of their talented drivers and team progress, they aim to seize the opportunity and strive for championship glory. McLaren boss Zak Brown, a well-known figure in the F1 scene, leads the charge for the team.

Recently, Norris and Verstappen had a clash on the F1 track, sparking various reactions. Verstappen's behavior drew surprise and criticism, though some feel he wasn't at fault. The FIA penalized Verstappen with a 10-second penalty. The 26-year-old Dutchman has remained relatively quiet about the incident, believing no apology is necessary.

Meanwhile, Red Bull leaders like Christian Horner believe Norris didn't handle the situation correctly. McLaren's CEO, in media discussions, pointed blame at Red Bull, suggesting their leadership is fearful of Max's capabilities.

“It seems to be that Red Bull are scared of Max,” the McLaren CEO said, as quoted by Independent. “We’re very honest with our drivers. If nobody tells him that what he did wasn’t within the regulations, why should he think otherwise?“

© Peter Fox/Getty Images Sport

Brown believes that it is unacceptable for individuals like Horner to point out that the problem lies with Norris. He considers such a statement ridiculous, given that the whole world has seen what it is about. The Mclaren boss is shocked by the behavior of the Red Bull boss.

“But to have Christian come on the radio and actually squarely point the problem at Lando – who are you kidding? Everyone has seen it. The regulations are very clear – you’ve got to leave a car’s width. He didn’t. Why did he have to say anything? It just felt wholly inappropriate.”- he continued.

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

Zak Brown emphasizes that he speaks out when he believes there are issues that need addressing. He clarifies that his disagreements with Christian Horner are based on differing opinions about what's right or wrong. For Brown, the core of his stance during the cost-cap controversy wasn't about personal rivalry but about maintaining the integrity of Formula 1. He believed that adherence to the cost cap was crucial for the sport's long-term success, fearing that failure to enforce it could harm Formula 1.

Zak Brown and his role in McLaren

Zak Brown joined McLaren in 2016 in a different role and eventually became the team's CEO. Over these eight years, McLaren has progressed significantly under his leadership. Comparing the early days to the present, Brown sees a tremendous difference despite most of the people remaining the same. He emphasizes a substantial cultural shift, noting McLaren's transformation from a toxic environment with little trust among team members to a more positive situation.

Brown highlighted the improvements since his arrival, attributing much of the change to increased trust among individuals. He emphasized the eradication of conspiracy theories and baseless conflicts within the team. Brown praised Andrea Stella for instilling the right mindset, where mistakes are learned from rather than assigning blame. Instead of finger-pointing, McLaren now focuses on continuous improvement and teamwork.

Zak Brown on his team and Lando Norris

Zak Brown praised Lando Norris for his impressive performances this season. The young Briton has been one of the standout surprises, consistently impressing in many races. However, Norris is not leading the F1 championship, as Verstappen remains in the lead and likely will for the foreseeable future.

McLaren's progress sparks optimism not just for this season but also for the next. Brown highlighted their close calls in recent races where luck was sometimes lacking. He believes McLaren deserved a victory in Austria, emphasizing that sometimes strategies work out and sometimes they don't. Looking ahead, Brown anticipates more wins in the near future, hoping it will become easier for McLaren to secure victories thereafter.

“We’ve been very close,” he said. “Lando is a very nice guy, but don’t mistake that for what he’s like when he puts the visor on. In Austria, that was our race to win. We’ve been close to catching Max but have ran out of time. It’s sometimes the way the strategy plays out. But I think once a couple more wins come our way, it will become easier to close out those wins.”

Lando Norris currently sits second in the driver standings with 171 points, trailing leader Verstappen who has 255 points. Oscar Piastri is also impressive with 124 points, placing him fifth overall. The direction things will take remains interesting, but McLaren has shown this season that they will be a threat to other teams. Norris and Piastri form a formidable duo, with Brown demonstrating strong leadership qualities.

We will see if someone can stop the dominance of Red Bull this season and the next.