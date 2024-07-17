Adrian Newey considers flattering congratulations and the interest of other teams

Adrian Newey's future in Formula 1 remains a hot topic. Although it's unclear where Newey will continue his career, his statements suggest he does not plan to seek new opportunities after leaving Red Bull at the end of the season. However, some doubt his sincerity, believing he might join another team. Newey has confirmed that many teams are interested in him, which he finds flattering. He also mentioned that he doesn't follow the media much, trying to keep his mind clear from various reports and media pressure. As an experienced figure in F1, Newey appreciates the interest from other teams.

“Yeah, it is. I have to admit, I don’t read the press very much, but of course I hear [things]. Amanda, my wife, kind of follows it and gives me a rough update, so yes, it’s very flattering, of course.

Ultimately, it’s not why I do the job. From the age of 10 or 11 I always wanted to be a designer in motor racing, and I’ve managed to achieve that, so everything else is a bonus really.“- Newey said, as quoted by Crash.

Newey revealed that his greatest passion is working with cars, influencing the progress of cars, and being part of a team. Such a life is what drives him and gives him strength. By leaving the F1 scene, Newey would have enormous problems getting used to a new life and turning over a new leaf in his career. When you have been part of this business for years, it can be difficult to change plans and environment, looking for something else. Adrian, on the other hand, does not want to talk openly about his plans, and it seems that he has many doubts about the future.

“My passion has always been trying to add performance to cars, to race cars, so the rest is, of course, part of it, but it’s not what wakes me up and motivates me.”- Adrian Newey continued.

Reflecting on his decision to leave Red Bull, Newey stresses that many thought the move was risky, even "suicidal." He described the experience at Red Bull as an amazing journey. At McLaren in 2005, they had a competitive car that won 10 races, but Newey felt he needed a new challenge. Joining Red Bull was a huge career risk, and many viewed it as a potentially disastrous decision. However, Newey was driven by the ambition to build up the team, with the humble hope of winning a race someday. He never imagined the outstanding level of success that they eventually achieved.

Red Bull is a team that makes progress from year to year, and their dominance for several years is an example for others to follow. The Austrian team has individuals within the team who work as one. Having harmony, togetherness and great individuals in the team is certainly the basis for becoming a respectable team,

Although many are trying to dethrone Red Bull, it seems that they will have a difficult task. The Austrian team wants to do great things in the future, although they will have to continue the adventure without an important person like Newey.

Adrian Newex explains his decision

Adrian Newey explained his decision to leave Red Bull a few months ago. After years in the sport, Newey started feeling a level of tiredness that made him reconsider what he wants for his future. Being part of the chaos and daily battles is no longer appealing to him. Adrian wants to turn a new page in his life, dedicating time to other things like family and rest. However, there's a question of how someone like him can truly adapt to and enjoy such a lifestyle. This is one reason why some believe that Adrian will likely find a new engagement next season.

“Formula 1’s all-consuming – I’ve been at it for a long time now,” he said. “2021 was a really busy year because of the tight battle with Mercedes through the championship and, at the same time, putting all the research and development into the [RB]18, which was the father of this generation of cars. There comes a point I think where I just felt, as Forrest Gump said, ‘a little bit tired’.”- Newey concluded.

Red Bull designer Adrian Newey admitted that he has thought a lot about his decision and wanted to confirm it to everyone. He emphasized that he is in a great position where he works not for the money, but because he enjoys it. At 65, Newey wants to dedicate time to traveling and visiting many countries before considering any life changes.