Helmut Marko calls out F1 rivals' fear of promoting junior talent

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has serious plans for the future of his team. At 81 years old, he is determined to achieve success with the team regardless of his age. Marko plays a key role in Red Bull's young driver program, having been instrumental in bringing talents like Verstappen, Vettel, and numerous others to the Austrian team. His presence in this team is certainly a guarantee for the success of this team.

In a column for Speedweek, Helmut Marko discussed several young names in the F1 scene, believing they deserve opportunities to showcase their talents. One of the names Marko mentioned is Oliver Bearman. Overall, Marko emphasizes the importance of focusing more on young drivers and providing them with greater opportunities in the future.

“With Oliver Bearman, he was in the right place at the right time and will move up to Formula 1 next year,” Marko wrote. “His race in the Ferrari has shown him his F1 future, but if you were to look at his Formula 2 results, things would look a lot worse for him. But it's good that young people are coming into Formula 1, I'm absolutely in favour of that. I can't name any names, but there are drivers in the field who stagnate and are a bit better or worse depending on their mood.“

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images for AWS

Marko stresses that the philosophy promoted by some teams is disappointing, as many of them do not give juniors a chance, preferring to focus on names that have already been prominent on the big stage for years. Marko is someone who would rather take risks and provide opportunities to younger drivers, regardless of their results in their first two seasons. There is a trend among many F1 teams to take fewer risks when it comes to young drivers.

Helmut Marko reveals his plans for young drivers

Sergio Perez recently extended his contract with Red Bull, while Max Verstappen is likely to remain with the team in the future despite ongoing speculation. Red Bull has several promising names in their youth program. Some of the interesting prospects include Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson. Experts anticipate that one of them could get a chance next season.

Marko declined to comment on who will be given an opportunity, preferring instead to focus on analyzing and monitoring the performances of Red Bull's young drivers. The 81-year-old put an accent on Hadjar, who currently leads in Formula 2. Marko highlighted that Hadjar has faced unlucky moments in many races, suggesting that his potential compared to his rivals could have been even greater. Hadjar is seen as a significant prospect and a driver from whom brilliant things are expected in the future.

Marko did not forget to mention Lindblad, who is also doing great things in F3. Given that he is only 16 years old, he will certainly have to wait at least another year, because now drivers at the age of 17 can become part of F1.

The experienced figure of the F1 scene points out that his team does not want to think too much about the future, nor make quick decisions, aware that there are many factors at play. At this moment, the priority will be to monitor the development of young drivers, analyze their successes, and make a definitive decision when it comes to their future.

Marko stresses that the most important thing is to stay calm and enjoy the results he gets from season to season. He also mentioned Ayumu Iwasa, which speaks volumes for the range of talent they have within the team.

“But we're staying calm and continuing to produce good results with our juniors, who are now enjoying more priority again and are also allowed to drive Formula 1 cars. Isack did well in his most recent test, he never had the soft tyres on the car, but he showed strong performances. Isack and Arvid have extremely good qualities, they are super fast and have Formula 1 quality. We mustn't forget Ayumu Iwasa either, who is currently in second place in the Super Formula in Japan.”-Helmut Marko concluded.

The future of the Austrian team is bright, looking at the talents they have at their disposal, but also looking at the current roster. Max Verstappen is far from consistent, while Sergio Perez has proven to be a great partner, even though he is not excelling this season.

In the end, Red Bull is happy with the development of the situation, and optimistic that the future holds an even better story for them.

Having such a leader as a member of the team is certainly the basis of success. Helmut Marko, Christian Horner, and the rest of the team are doing impressive things.