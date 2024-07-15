Carlos Sainz holds out hope for Mercedes and Red Bull opportunities

Carlos Sainz is still considering his next destination, as he will leave Ferrari at the end of this season and is looking to join a team where he can achieve great things. Several teams are mentioned as leading candidates for the Spaniard's signature, with Mercedes and Red Bull standing out prominently. Both teams have their plans for the upcoming seasons, with Mercedes reportedly favoring 17-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli as their primary option, while Red Bull has extended Perez's contract and Verstappen shows no intention of leaving the team.

Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater has forecasted Sainz's future, suggesting that Mercedes is indeed one of the options. Slater previously reported that Sainz would not be going to Mercedes. However, a few weeks later, the situation seems different, and it appears that the Spaniard could join the German team.

“Sainz is back in the frame, potentially.

I’d reported he wasn’t going to go to Mercedes. That was because, a couple of months ago, Sainz wanted the decision on his future made by now.“- Slater said, as quoted by Crash.

Carlos Sainz

At this moment, Sainz is awaiting responses from Red Bull and Mercedes, expecting one of them to make a move and attempt to sign him. Sainz has demonstrated this season that he is excellent, with several standout performances. Such performances are likely to attract the attention of top teams, but the question remains as to who will present the most concrete offer. The Spaniard may not be pleased with Ferrari's decision not to offer him a new opportunity, but his imperative now is to shine in his current team and prove to Ferrari's leadership that he deserved another chance.

“Mercedes wanted it deferred until later in the year.

Sainz is now waiting - not just for Mercedes, but because there might still be an opening at Red Bull, where Sergio Perez is struggling.

He has scored fewer points in the last six races in F1’s best car than Nico Hulkenberg has in the last two races with one of the weaker cars.”- he said.

Toto Wolff on Carlos Sainz

There are chances that Sainz could move to Mercedes, as indicated by statements from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who highlighted in media interviews that Mercedes intends to make a careful decision. Wolff emphasized that Carlos Sainz is a valuable driver and a persona who could be competitive for Mercedes in the upcoming season. Wolff also acknowledged that Sainz could be a crucial piece for Mercedes in their bid for the Constructor's Championship.

© Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport

Wolff is familiar with Sainz's qualities, given the Spaniard's long tenure in the spotlight. This is why Wolff considers Sainz a "safe bet," believing there are strong arguments in his favor. However, Toto wants to make the right decision and will need some time to carefully consider and explore all available options. Wolff has already spoken with Carlos, expressing uncertainty about whether Sainz can wait for Mercedes' decision, considering the time Mercedes will need to finalize their plans.

“That is why I also want to take my time with the decision and keep all options open as long as possible. And when I spoke to Carlos I already told him: ‘I am not sure you can wait as long as I would like you to wait.’- Toto Wolff said.

When questioned about the potential for Carlos Sainz to join Mercedes, Wolff explained that he prefers not to rush into a decision. He stressed that Sainz remains a viable option if Mercedes has the luxury of time to finalize their plans. However, Wolff mentioned that Sainz also needs to consider his options with other teams before making a final decision.

Carlos Sainz and his future

Carlos Sainz is an experienced name in the F1 scene and a person who will certainly not allow anyone to set conditions for him, nor will he agree to anything. The Spaniard is a great driver, and he will certainly have certain conditions if Mercedes and Red Bzll want to hire him.

In the remaining races of this season, he will try to be as good as possible and attract additional attention. At this moment, he should not feel pressure or create it for himself, considering that he has done a good job so far, and his performances in F1 are a ticket for the future.

In an interview with the media, the Spaniard pointed out that he does not want to think too much about the future, but the fact is that the situation remains tense and uncertain. Carlos would like to solve the issue of the future as soon as possible, but thinking about it can only take away his focus from the current season.