Michael Schumacher’s brother and ex-F1 driver, Ralf, comes out as gay

Ralf Schumacher surprised many with yesterday's announcement.

The former F1 star came out as gay.

The brother of the legendary Michael Schumacher posted a photo on Instagram with another man, accompanied by the caption:

"The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything."

The 49-year-old had previously been married to Cora Brinkmann. He married in 2001 and divorced in 2015. In 2001, he had a son, David Schumacher, who is also involved in motorsport.

© Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images Sport

In early 2015, Ralf confirmed that he and his wife had divorced after a period of separation. Both fought for custody of the child, as well as for Schumacher's fortune, which they settled through the courts.

Reactions

Many have reacted to Ralf's announcement, praising his courage and willingness to openly discuss his orientation. Despite being aware that such revelations can produce various reactions and often criticism, Ralf had no doubts about going public. He had been planning to do so for years.

On the other hand, he knew that his decision could have various consequences. Nevertheless, Ralf no longer wanted to conceal his relationship behind closed doors and openly spoke about everything.

Judging by the reactions on Instagram and comments, many have rallied to support Ralf Schumacher, praising him and believing he made the right move.

One of those who commented was German actress Carmen Geiss. She emphasized that after two years of the relationship between Schumacher and his partner, Ralf had finally decided to show his love to the world. Additionally, she expressed happiness for his partner, Etienne.

"I LOVE YOU BOTH SOOOO MUCH. You have the best partner, Etienne, imaginable. After 2 years, you can finally show your love to the world. I've known Ralf for more than 25 years, and he has always been a great joy to me—always liberal, a kind-hearted person whom I can call day and night, and above all, he has always been honest with me in his position. I am glad that I could be a part of this love, and even more, I am happy for the two who sought and found each other, because I also deeply love Étienne."- Geiss wrote.

David Schumacher also expressed through social media that he is happy for his father, especially because he felt comfortable and safe speaking about his orientation. David emphasized that he will always stand by his father and support him. Ralf has been a huge support to his son since birth. From a young age, David began his career in motorsport, and his father has been a great guide and mentor, steering him in the right direction. He will never forget his father's sacrifices and is ready to support him in any situation.

"I'm very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you truly feel comfortable and secure, whether man or woman. I stand fully behind you, Dad, and wish you all the best and heartfelt congratulations."- David Schumacher wrote.

More details about Ralf and his partner are still unknown. The former F1 driver decided to finally reveal one truth from his life with just a short description and a photo, thus removing the stone from his heart. Ralf Schumacher did not want to be a person who would hide his love from others, believing that he had made the right move. We are sure that we will get more details about him and his partner in the coming days.

Ralf Schumacher's career

For those who are not Formula 1 fans or familiar with Ralf Schumacher, he is a former F1 driver with an amazing career. He began his professional F1 career back in 1996 with the Jordan team, spending three years with them. In 1999, Schumacher was recruited by Williams, recognizing his talent and skill demonstrated at Jordan. From 2000 onwards, he raced for BMW Williams F1 Team, and in 2005, he joined Toyota Racing for two years.

Over his decade-long career, he achieved six Grand Prix victories, all while driving for Williams. His most notable year was 2001, where he secured three wins in San Marino, Canada, and the European GP. The following year, he won in Malaysia and France, and repeated his victory in France the year after. After retiring from professional racing, Schumacher moved into other ventures, becoming a commentator and engaging in various businesses. Ralf has expressed that he enjoys life after F1.

The German plans to be involved in F1 in various ways for a long time to come. His comments and reactions often attract attention, given that Ralf is someone who does not shy away from commenting on the drivers' performance in a direct way. In general, he is an interesting person, and someone who knows how to provoke reactions among fans.