Fernando Alonso: I think everything is much more black and white for us

Fernando Alonso can't be happy with Aston Martin's performance so far this season, as the upgrades they brought have yet to prove ideal. It's difficult to pinpoint where the team is making the most mistakes.

Alonso, who had a stellar season with Aston Martin last year, emphasized that his team needs to focus primarily on themselves rather than other factors.

The Spaniard also highlighted that Aston Martin has clear visions and plans that they could implement in the upcoming period. At this moment, things are becoming clearer for them regarding the future and upcoming races. Alonso hopes they can reach a turning point this season, anticipating a positive result.

“I think we need to focus on ourselves, and I didn’t check who had problems or what happened in other teams,” Alonso said, as quoted by motorsportweek. “I think we have a very clear idea of ourselves at the moment. As I said, I think it was back in Barcelona. Until that, we were maybe a little bit more… Not confused, but we were more trying and testing and just understanding things. And since a few races ago, I think everything is much more black and white for us, So it’s a little bit easier… I don’t know what the other teams are facing.”

Fernando Alonso on Silverstone race

The last race at Silverstone was more positive for his team. Aston Martin introduced a revised front wing, hoping for a positive outcome. The experienced Spaniard couldn't hide his happiness with the last race, finishing eighth. Alonso confirmed he's happy with the car, feeling like he used to.

He emphasized they were the fifth or sixth fastest team.

He believes their finishing position in the last race reflects where they were pre-Imola. He's happy they're returning to a more natural position.

Aston Martin is a team with quality and great drivers, but they need to confirm this in upcoming races. Several teams have made strides this season, appearing at the top. Additionally, underestimated teams have proven themselves as contenders for higher positions.

The 42-year-old points out that after Austria, they regrouped, performed analyses, and realized what they had to change. The most important thing is that they are competent, hoping that they can continue at the same pace in the coming weeks.

“It has been better; after Austria we regrouped a little bit, we understood a couple of directions that maybe were not right. As I said, we’re happy to be back in the points, it felt more competitive.”- Alonso continued.

© Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport

Alonso reacted to the performance in Spain two weeks ago, left disappointed. A man who has been part of the big scene for years. even then he said that he was not happy with the performances of this season, emphasizing pace and degradation. Alonso also confirmed then that he hopes for better days for his team. The 42-year-old F1 driver admitted that already after tomorrow in Spain, he shifted his focus to Austria, thinking about what his team could do differently.

Fernando Alonso compares older generations of drivers with today's drivers

It's impressive that Alonso, despite his years, continues to achieve great things and competes with some younger faces in the world of F1. Age is just a number for him, feeling young just like his colleagues in their twenties. In a recent interview, Alonso drew parallels between drivers from when he entered the F1 scene as a young driver and today's drivers. He stresses that older generations had a specific character unlike today's drivers. Alonso highlighted many other things in the interview.

“I think the older generation were a bit more genuine. Different in character, in the way they approached racing and life. They were very tough competitors. Now, I would say that they are very talented — maybe more than before because of all the preparation, the academies, the simulator work, the technology, and data they have available to improve and learn quickly. They arrive in F1 more prepared. But off-track or with the helmet off, maybe they are a bit the same and more shy in the way they approach things. They have people who talk for them, for management, for media, for fitness. They’re well prepared, but maybe they lost a little bit their own character.”- he said, as quoted by Race Fans.

The 42-year-old has no intention of giving up a single moment, believing that he has the quality to still fight for the top spots. The Spaniard is motivated to make a success with Aston Martin, and it is still unknown when he plans to end his career. Fans hope that Alonso will stay at least a few more years in this sport.