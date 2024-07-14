Charles Leclerc reveals his approach to fighting Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc is an intriguing name in the F1 scene, representing Ferrari and ready to continue with them next season. There are high expectations for him, especially next season when Lewis will join him in the quest for championships.

During a media interview, Leclerc discussed the current season, with reporters focusing on his battles with Verstappen on the F1 tracks. Leclerc emphasized that racing against Verstappen is different compared to other colleagues, noting their rivalry that dates back to 2010 when they competed as young boys. He mentioned that he knows Verstappen well as a driver, understanding his tactics and driving style, which adds to the intensity of their duels.

“No. You get to know the drivers more and more and obviously with Max, I think he’s probably the driver that I know most on the grid as we have drove against each other since a very long time, since back in 2010 I think. I think you know more or less how each driver is going to react or fight or defend or attack you. However, I don’t fight them in different ways, any of them.“- Leclerc said, as quoted by planetf1.

© Chris Graythen/Getty Images Sport

Verstappen is doing great things this season, just like in previous seasons, and shows that he will fight to win the championship this year as well. The Dutchman is impressive, although this season is not as brilliant as the last, he still has a huge advantage over others. The last races do not give optimism to Red Bull, considering that Mercedes did great things in Austria and Britain.

Leclerc admitted that he tries to fight in the same way, stressing that everything depends on the situation in which he finds himself. He and Verstappen had many duels throughout their careers.

“I always try to fight in the same way, then it mostly depends on the situation you are in and of course if you are fighting for P6 in the championship and Max is 100 points ahead, you might not fight him as hard.“- Charles Leclerc continued.

The Monegasque driver admitted that when it comes to fighting for victory, he will give his maximum effort regardless of whom he is competing against.

Charles also referred to the incident between Norris and Verstappen, which attracted huge attention from the fans.

In discussing the Verstappen-Norris incident, Leclerc highlighted a previous incident from 2022 where he had squeezed Max Verstappen towards the kerb. He suggested that both drivers could have taken steps to avoid the incident, suggesting that it was a situation where both drivers might have contributed to the outcome. General, he indicated that there wasn't much more to add to the assessment of the incident.

Leclerc intends to go furiously in the rest of the season, aiming for victories and great successes on the F1 scene. The 26-year-old is optimistic about his future, hoping that Ferrari can compete for the top spots.

Charles Leclerc on Oliver Bearman: He's such an incredibly talented driver

One of the intriguing names in the world of Formula 1 is Oliver Bearman, who will be racing for Haas starting next year. He has already made his F1 debut, substituting for Sainz in the Saudi Arabia race. Given his impressive performance, many teams have shown interest in signing him.

Charles Leclerc believes Oliver is a great driver and extremely talented. Leclerc had the opportunity to work with Bearman for several years. The 26-year-old thinks it's difficult to predict how things will unfold in the future, but it seems the young driver will need support from team management. Leclerc stresses Bearman possesses many qualities, one of which is being well-prepared.

"I know Oliver very well, honestly, I think he's such an incredibly talented driver," Leclerc said. "I think that what you need in your first year is always very specific to each driver because it also depends on how much preparation you've had before getting there. I think Oliver is very well prepared. He showed that in Jeddah when he jumped in the car and was straight away very, very strong.”- Leclerc concluded.

Oliver Bearman is a young Briton, who is only 19 years old, but by performing for Ferrari he impressed many. Leclerc can be of great help to him, given that he is more experienced than him, and can give him useful advice when it comes to the beginning of his career, pointing out the mistakes he used to make.

Bearman is motivated to give his best next season, ready to show everyone what kind of talent he is. Ferrari has produced many quality drivers over the years, and many expect Bearman to do great things in the future.