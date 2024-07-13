Lewis Hamilton's father reflects on his son: Sometimes you have to question yourself

Lewis Hamilton won the last race at the British GP. Although few expected the Briton to achieve victory, the experienced F1 driver showed that Mercedes has progressed as a team. Wins in Austria and at Silverstone demonstrate that this team is heading in the right direction. Lewis Hamilton was particularly emotional after the race, stressing that he had many self-doubts since the moment he experienced the shock in Abu Dhabi.

Nevertheless, Hamilton recovered from that setback, got back on track, and finally secured a victory after three years. In an interview with the media, his father Anthony Hamilton emphasized that Lewis often has self-doubts. He believes that at times, this is beneficial as it pushes you to become a better version of yourself.

“We’ve spoken about that. He always does that. I think is a great thing. You have to question yourself sometimes.“- Anthony Hamilton said, as quoted by Crash.

Anthony believes that a person will always receive positive comments and encouragement, but regardless of that, everyone must reflect on their actions, find the right rhythm, and succeed in a certain aspect. Lewis Hamilton never intended to give up, even when things seemed catastrophic. At 39 years old, he believed that one day he could achieve victory.

“People will always say ‘don’t worry about it, you are great, you will be okay’. That’s what I tell him! But you’ve got to figure it out yourself, sometimes. And that’s what he does.”- Anthony said.

Lewis Hamilton has had many unfortunate events in his career, and everyone remembers best the famous Abu Dhabi 2021 when he lost the championship in the final moments of the race. Anthony, his father, emphasizes that despite everything that happens, there will always be individuals telling you not to worry. That's also what he told him, but sometimes you have to think for yourself about the moves to make and pull yourself out of the black whirlpool. Anthony believes that his son has succeeded in doing that.

Lewis Hamilton has shown to be an emotional person over the years, someone who finds it difficult to handle moments of defeat. However, in recent years, the Briton has had to adapt to a different role than he had for many years. He has shown mental strength, believed in success, and Mercedes' leadership has done everything to provide him with the necessary car.

After his latest victory, Lewis finally realized that waiting for such a moment was worth it. From the moment he contemplated retirement to the moment of his first victory since then was worth waiting for.

Lewis Hamilton's retirement would certainly shock fans and raise various questions. His father emphasizes that it's not wise to make retirement decisions when you are emotionally charged. He believes that emotions linger for a long time. Anthony had clear messages for Lewis, telling him to continue with his work as before. In moments when emotions resurface, Anthony believes Lewis can make decisions.

As we have already mentioned, Mercedes reminds us of the glory days when they dominated the F1 scene and intimidated everyone on the F1 tracks. Anthony Hamilton stresses that the team's last two victories this season have given them the necessary confidence. When things don't go well for a longer period, frustrations and anger naturally arise. However, only the strongest persevere and believe they can turn things around. The most important thing, according to Anthony, is to give your maximum.

“It’s a recharge of confidence. That’s the most important thing,” Anthony Hamilton said. “You doubt yourself - ‘is it me?’ Actually, it’s never you. If you’ve done everything right, come back, and given 100%, and you doubt yourself? Well, it’s not you. It’s circumstances beyond your control. Those are things that can never be calculated.”

Anthony Hamilton on Lewis' interviews and mentality

Lewis Hamilton's father reflected on Lewis' interviews, considering them emotional. He points out that Lewis's emotional interviews are the result of his hard work and effort over the years. Anthony admitted that Lewis was disappointed not to win the pole. Antony, on the other hand, stresses that his son has gone home, expecting that he will return stronger. The weather was also an important factor, Anthony highlights.

Anthony Hamilton expressed his staunch confidence in Lewis, emphasizing that regardless of challenging conditions, he never doubted his son's abilities. Reflecting on Lewis's early years in karting at the age of eight, racing on slick tires amid windy and rainy weather in the UK, Anthony recalled how Lewis still managed to achieve victory, highlighting his determination and skill even from a young age.

Regardless of what happened in the future, Lewis's father certainly has a reason to be proud of his son, who went down in history as one of the best F1 drivers, and according to some, the best.