Helmut Marko's interesting perspective on Max Verstappen and his future

Max Verstappen is certainly the most interesting name on the F1 scene for many reasons. The Dutchman has been in charge for years, and it is difficult to imagine someone who can dethrone him.

Max Verstappen continues this season where he left off. The Dutchman is at the top and appears poised to potentially secure another championship. His competitors do not want to see such a scenario unfold, hoping they can dethrone him. Verstappen has been doing great things since day one at Red Bull, but the question remains how long he will remain with the team? Speculation about his future has been ongoing for days, especially after statements from Toto Wolff regarding Max.

Verstappen might seek happiness elsewhere, but Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko isn't worried. The experienced figure in the F1 scene highlighted in an interview with grandprix247 that they are not currently looking for a new Max, considering him unique. However, Marko also mentioned that if the 26-year-old decides to leave the team, the doors are open for him.

"First of all, I’m not looking for a new Max because Max is unique, and it will be difficult for anyone to be his team-mate. Maybe Liam Lawson or Arvid Lindblad will be ready in two or three years for Red Bull Racing, and I'm not sure if Max will be racing at the time. If Max feels he doesn’t enjoy F1 anymore, he doesn’t want it, he will come to us and say, 'Thank you, that’s it.'“- Marko said.

Marko has no doubt that Verstappen will stay in racing when he leaves F1, given that he has several ideas that he wants to implement in the coming period. The Dutchman wants to be a part of Le Mans together with his father, and in addition, Verstappen has interesting ideas.

"He will stay in racing [after leaving F1]. I guess one of his dreams is to go to Le Mans with [father] Jos. That will be an experience. I don’t want to be the team principal there because of those two strong characters, but it could be a fantastic experience."-Marko continued.

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

Helmut Marko compares Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen

Marko described the differences between Vettel and Verstappen in terms of their approach to racing. He pointed out that Vettel is meticulous and requires extensive technical feedback to optimize his performance, but once he has everything dialed in, he delivers strong results.

On the other hand, Verstappen is characterized as a more instinctive driver who can quickly adapt and perform well without needing as much technical preparation. Marko stressed Verstappen's natural talent and his dedication to racing, including his post-race ritual of jumping onto his sim racing seat, which Marko finds difficult to understand but acknowledges as part of Verstappen's passion for the sport.

Verstappen has shown many times in his career how passionate he is about sports, not only F1, but also many others. This is confirmed by the words of Helmut Maro, who pointed out that Max follows sports, especially football. Marko also points out that Vettel and Verstappen are people who don't shy away from expressing their opinion, and are open whenever necessary.

Vettel is a person who wants to have the best car, just like Verstappen, Marko confirmed. However, Marko is particularly impressed by Verstappen's dedication, because he does not need to warm up as his greatest advantage.

Max Verstappen on his Red Bull contract: I'm very happy where I'm at

The Dutchman admitted that he is happy performing for Red Bull, having no intention of changing teams. For now, his imperative is to win the races, and ultimately win the championship.

"I'm very happy where I'm at, and we want to keep it that way."- Verstappen said.

The 26-year-old pointed out that he is bound by a contract for the Austrian team for the next four years. After four years have passed, Verstappen pointed out that he will think about the future and the next moves. Max is still not thinking about the next team, and why should he? This season, things are going well for him, and it seems that he could repeat the identical successes again.

"I have a contract with Red Bull until '28 -- after that, I first want to see if I even want to continue. That's for me the most important -- it's not so much about where. These kind of things I don't really think about at the moment."-Verstappen said.

It will be interesting to see what decision the Dutchman will make, considering that all eyes are on him and his future.