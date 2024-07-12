Toto Wolff is optimistic about Mercedes' chances in the remainder of the season

Toto Wolff is optimistic about the upcoming challenges. The Mercedes boss is pleased with Mercedes' progress this season, especially after the races in Austria and Silverstone. Mercedes triumphed in both races and believe they can be equally great for the remainder of the season.

Mercedes has been facing numerous issues for a long time, but there is a shift this season. The leaders of this team, along with everyone else within the team, are optimistic that this could be the start of brighter days for the German team. Toto Wolff, certainly the most interesting figure in this team and also its boss, emphasized that before the last two races, it didn't seem likely that Mercedes would be so excellent.

“You could see that five races ago we weren’t even contenders for the podium, which looked like the third year of non-performance, and then it clicked,” said Wolff, as quoted by F1.

However, Mercedes never once considered giving up. That was the last thing on their minds. Mercedes is a team with tremendous potential and brilliant individuals. They knew they had achieved great results in the past, and this time they offered the same. Wolff also believes in his drivers: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

“Suddenly everything that didn’t make sense, made sense, and the results of the development direction is like in the old days. We are finding performance, we are putting it on the car, and it translates into lap time. That wasn’t the case for the last two years.”- Wolff continued.

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

Wolff stresses that his team is currently in contention for top positions. He reflected on previous races and the gaps Mercedes had with other teams, particularly Red Bull and McLaren, before the incidents involving Norris and Verstappen. Wolff highlighted that these tracks historically haven't been favorable for Mercedes, and they haven't particularly liked them in the past.

He sees this as an indicator that his team is heading in the right direction. The Mercedes boss admits that he didn't anticipate such strong performances in Britain, expecting Budapest or Spa to be the venues where they would excel. However, Mercedes has shown that they remain a team worthy of respect.

Toto Wolff on James Allison

Toto Wolff believes that the arrival of James Allison at Mercedes has changed many things. As an experienced person, Allison did a lot to get the team going in the right direction. Wolff points out that the balancing of the car and several other things were key to success. He also referred to the race in Monaco.

“There was a moment where, led by James, suddenly the data made sense – and the gap,” Wolff continued. Mainly the way we balance the car and how we could bring it in a better sweet spot. I think that was the main thing. It wasn’t a miracle front wing [introduced in Monaco], it is more the balance that we achieved.”

Toto Wolff on the next season

Mercedes' team principal has expressed optimism about the upcoming season, hoping they can compete for the championship. Many immediately wonder who might replace Lewis Hamilton in the team. For some time, young Kimi Antonelli has been mentioned as a top candidate, but Wolff recently denied that the young Italian will join the team. At this point, Wolff's intentions are not to focus on who could succeed Hamilton. Instead, he prefers to concentrate on success in the current season, disregarding other matters.

For him, the most important thing is to secure a great car regardless of who succeeds Hamilton next season. It seems that Wolff wants to put more focus on the car, rather than the driver. If the new member of Mercedes does not have a car with which he can compete for the very top, then it is difficult to expect him to achieve any success.

Mercedes has no intention of watching a repeat of the previous season, where they were not at all competitive with Red Bull. The German team is making major changes, and the latest results give optimism that they are headed in the right direction.

"I've always said we need a car that goes quick and when we have a car that goes quick, we put the driver in and we get interesting. Interesting for many drivers."- Wolff said.

The Mercedes boss stresses that it is crucial to stay calm and continue the season in the right rhythm. Also, he doesn't want his team to feel the pressure, considering that it could create even bigger problems for them. His imperative is that grays within the team remain calm and do not create pressure on themselves.