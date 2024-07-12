Martin Brundle: The two factors keeping Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Sergio Perez hasn't impressed fans in the last few races, as he has been far from his best form. The Mexican started this season much like the previous one, in a great way, but after a while, he experienced another decline. Despite this, Red Bull's leadership showed confidence in Perez and extended his contract.

Some believe that the Austrian team's leaders regret this move, feeling they gave him a chance too soon.

Martin Brundle, commenting on Perez's performances on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, revealed why the Mexican remains part of the team. Brundle initially pointed out that many talented drivers have ended their stints at Red Bull, even though they may have appeared better than Perez at times.

He believes commercial factors play a crucial role in this decision. Highlighting the commercial nature of F1, Brundle gives us an example here. He emphasizes that Perez is someone who collaborates well with Verstappen, and despite not being able to match Verstappen closely, the two of them seem like a tandem that Red Bull's leaders want to continue seeing.

“We’ve seen that team biff off Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and others, Jean-Eric Vergne and many, many other young drivers despite going far better than that. We know that it’s commercially attractive to them, we know that he’s a good foil for Max [Verstappen], he’s normally fast enough to do a good job and bring some relevant information, not fast enough to bother Max particularly. And it works for them and they’ve won both championships.“- Brundle said, as quoted by f1oversteer.

© Dan Istitene / Getty Images Sport

However, Brundle pointed out a shift in circumstances where Red Bull now faces stronger competition and may need Perez in peak form to secure the Constructors' title comfortably. He questioned how long Red Bull can manage under these new conditions.

McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes pose a threat to Red Bull, which is not as dominant as last season. Of course, it's hard to expect that kind of dominance, given that Verstappen was unstoppable from race to race. The question arises whether Red Bull can maintain the pace until the end because in the last races it is noticeable that even when Verstappen wins, his victories are mostly difficult.

Considering the broader implications, Brundle discussed the commercial benefits of having Perez, especially with Red Bull's interests in North and South America, including the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix. He posed the question whether, despite Perez's recent performances, Red Bull would forego these advantages by replacing him purely based on driving performance.

Perez has become a recognizable name in this team, and a man we are used to seeing for seasons. There is chemistry between Perez and Verstappen, and the two know each other very well. However, when the results are not ideal, then many things fall into the water

Thus, Brundle emphasized that while Perez might not be irreplaceable based exclusively on his racing results, his commercial and strategic value to Red Bull makes him a crucial part of their Formula 1 strategy.

Even before Perez's contract was extended, there were mentions of potential successors to him in this team. However, Sergio Perez had a brilliant start to the season, and the team leaders didn't want to consider other options. Now the question of the second driver arises again, despite Perez having extended his contract. Liam Lawson is one of the names being mentioned, with several others also in the mix. Red Bull's leaders have not yet responded to these rumors nor do they intend to make any comments.

Sergio Perez on extending the contract

A month ago, the Mexican extended his contract with Red Bull, and there was a sense of happiness in his voice. Perez had tough moments in this team, and his future was hanging by a thread. He didn't know if he would see another day with this team. However, his dedication and desire prevailed, and the amazing performances of this Mexican forced the leaders of Red Bull to give him a new chance. After extending his contract, Perez emphasized that being part of this team is a big deal to him. They have many challenges ahead, and Perez is excited to open a new chapter in his career and be part of the story. The Mexican believes he can make history with this team.