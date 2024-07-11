Ted Kravitz's interesting analysis: Adrian Newey will not retire

The future of Adrian Newey continues to be a major topic in F1 circles. Many are questioning whether Newey will seek happiness elsewhere after his adventure with Red Bull comes to an end. Numerous teams are mentioned as leading candidates where Newey could continue his career, but this remains speculative, and no one knows what the future holds for this iconic figure of the F1 scene.

Newey is someone who has built a name for himself over the years in the world of F1, becoming a recognizable face and making history in many teams, especially at Red Bull.

Although Newey has stated plans to take a break and consider future commitments, according to statements from some experts, Newey could find himself in another team as soon as next season.

Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz reacted to rumors of Newey's retirement after the British GP, believing that there is a slim chance of Newey retiring and suggesting that Adrian is still enthusiastic about new challenges, analyzing other teams.

“I’ve got to tell you about Adrian Newey,” - Ted Kravitz said, as quoted by Crash. “Who amazingly is still coming to races, is amazingly still going around the Red Bull garage, looking at the car that he’s not in charge of anymore with his notebook and making notes about the Red Bull to take to wherever he’s going.“

© Clive Mason /Getty Images Sport

Kravitz noted that Newey remains engaged, observing things, analyzing other teams, and drawing conclusions. Such actions lead Newey to ask himself: Will he really retire? Kravitz is not certain about that option, believing that next year Newey will seek new commitments. Several teams are mentioned as his next destination, but teams like Mercedes and Ferrari are certainly the most interesting to fans and journalists, who speculate that Newey will continue his career there.

“And he’s on the grid sketching designs of what everybody else [is doing] and all the upgrades that every other team is bringing and thinking about, I’m going to take these. So clearly, whoever said that they think Adrian Newey is going to retire, err wrong. And he’s obviously going somewhere else because why would you be coming here and making notes about other people’s cars?”- he said.

Ted Kravitz pointed out that Adrian Newey is seen in Red Bull gear despite potential moves to teams like Aston Martin, Ferrari, or less likely options such as Williams, Mercedes, or McLaren. This indicates that Newey is actively preparing for his future role wherever he may end up. Kravitz also mentioned that although Newey is no longer permitted in Red Bull meetings, his continued presence around the team is important and suggests continuing involvement in Formula 1.

Adrian Newey on his future

A few days ago, Newey reacted to speculations about his future, unsure where he will continue his career. The legendary designer is still focused on Red Bull, ready to help the team achieve its goals. After all, Newey plans to take a period of rest.

“I don’t know. At the moment, I’m just kind of still working on the RB17, our track car, and then just taking some time off.“

Adrian admitted that he enjoys his free time. He has emphasized many times so far that he needs a rest. Newey intends to devote himself to his family, travel, and enjoy his retirement.

“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing [with] the weather obviously, and went around the south coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6, and that was great fun.”

Adrian Newey and retirement

The 65-year-old Briton recently discussed retirement, contemplating whether he could remain on the big stage for a few more years. His skills guarantee that he could still be on the grandest stage for a couple more years, but the question arises whether Newey is tired of this job. If you lack the passion and motivation for success and work as you once did, then it's difficult to remain part of that story.

Newey has shown passion for this job, but there's a question of whether his views have changed in recent years. This influential figure at Red Bull will certainly leave a void in the Austrian team, which will have to build its story without him. Verstappen and the rest of the team are saddened by Newey's departure, but sports are such that one era ends while a new one begins.

The most important thing for Red Bull is that they are leading the way at the moment and that they are at the very top. The Austrian team wants to win the championship one more year.