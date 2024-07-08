Lewis Hamilton's emotional confession about doubts and mental issues after Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton managed to achieve victory after 56 races without a win. The Briton, known for his dominant and impressive performances in the past, has seen many changes since Abu Dhabi 2021. The 39-year-old was emotional after this victory, likely because he finally broke the 'curse' that had lasted for a long time. A driver of his caliber is not accustomed to being in such a situation, but his hunger and passion for F1 drive him to strive for victories at every moment.

After the race, in an interview with Sky Sports, Hamilton revealed that he was certain he would retire after the turbulent events of Abu Dhabi 2021, which fans of the sport well remember. Hamilton needed a long time to recover from such a shock and return to the sport he loves most. Despite everything that has happened, the Briton remained steadfast in his goals.

"Honestly, when I came back in 2022, I thought that I was over it. And I know I wasn't and it's taken a long time for sure to heal that kind of feeling. And that's only natural for anyone that has that experience. And I've just been continuing to try and work on myself and find that inner peace day by day."-Lewis Hamilton said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

© Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport

Returning to F1 after such a race is not an easy thing. It implies enormous desire and passion, and Hamilton had that. He knew that giving up should not be an option. Hamilton consulted with the team, and by mutual agreement, they decided that the best option for him was to return. Of course, at some moments Lewis had problems getting out of bed, being motivated, but he never gave up when he felt bad.



"I think with the kind of the adversity I would say that we've gone through as a team and that I personally felt, that I've experienced, those challenges, the constant challenge like we all have to get out of bed every day and give it our best shot," he said.

At some moments, he asked himself various questions, and it seemed to him that despite giving his maximum, he was not able to reach the desired goal. Dissatisfaction deepened day by day, and this had consequences for Lewis Hamilton's mental health.

"And, you know, there's so many times where you feel like your best shot is just not good enough. And the disappointment sometimes that you can feel, you know, and we live in a time where mental health is such a serious issue. And I'm not going to lie, that I have experienced that."- he continued.

The experienced Brit admitted that there were moments when he wanted to say goodbye to everything and to stay away from the sport that is his greatest love. Having such a feeling is not a great thing, Hamilton admits, and achieving victory after all the moments of struggle is an emotional moment, for which he had to shed tears. He admitted that this is a great feeling, for which he is grateful to everyone.

Toto Wolff and his support for Hamilton

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, has been a tremendous support for Lewis Hamilton since the beginning of his journey with Mercedes. Wolff knew the caliber of driver they had and was aware that they could achieve great things together. Although Mercedes and Hamilton accomplished remarkable feats with their combined efforts, a period of crisis and setbacks eventually came, as most teams experienced at some point.

Wolff was a massive support for Hamilton, especially when he faced mental health struggles after the events in Abu Dhabi. Without the support of the Mercedes leadership, it would have been difficult for Hamilton to remain a part of the team.

Wolff, who has worked with Hamilton throughout his 11-year career at Mercedes, mentioned that their relationship goes back a long time, and both have faced challenges at various stages.

Wolff highlighted how Hamilton has supported him during tough times, and recently, he has tried to help Hamilton during his moments of doubt. He emphasized the satisfaction of seeing Hamilton put all the negativity aside and deliver such a strong performance, describing it as a weight lifted off Hamilton's shoulders.

The Mercedes boss admitted that the previous two years they had huge problems, considering that they could not find performance and give the drivers what they needed to win. After Hamilton celebrated on home soil, Wolff considers it a fairytale. He won the last race on British soil in a Mercedes and it was a moment that Hamilton will certainly not forget.

We will see if the Briton can be as good in the next races.