Pierre Gasly reveals what kind of teammate he wants

Pierre Gasly will be part of the Alpine team next season, while his teammate Esteban Ocon will leave the team after the season ends. The French team is looking for alternatives for Ocon, with several options in front of them. It will be interesting to see which option they choose. Several names are being mentioned, and recently Carlos Sainz is someone who is most talked about.

Pierre Gasly revealed in a media interview whom he would like to see on the team with him next season. The Frenchman emphasizes that regardless of who it is, he will be happy. Of course, he is aware that Sainz's experience could be crucial in the whole story, so Gasly mentioned the experienced Spaniard as perhaps the best option. The Frenchman wants to make a big step forward in this team next season.

"Honestly, I'll be happy no matter what," Gasly said, quoted by RacingNews365. "As a competitive person, I want the most competitive [driver as my team-mate] out there next to me and to push the team. I think all [are] three great options. Obviously, Carlos [Sainz] has the the added value of having a lot of experience and also experiencing strong teams - McLaren, Ferrari lately."

Gasly also mentioned the other two options, considering them great drivers and someone who can bring the necessary quality to the team. Alpine will have to think carefully about who to hire, but not everything will depend on them. Drivers who want the best engagement, and the team in which they can prosper best, will ask themselves many things

"So obviously, he's got slightly more to bring and that'll obviously be [the] best option. Looking at Jack and Mick, they're both very talented, very fast. They're both already included in the team, they know the guys, and I'm sure they'll fit very well."- he continued.

Carlos Sainz on his future

Carlos Sainz stressed the unpredictable nature of Formula One, emphasizing the blend of intuition, chance, and continued learning about the sport. He suggested that decisions shouldn't be hastily evaluated based on immediate outcomes or short-term performances.

Instead, he proposed a more reflective approach: assessing a driver's choices with a long-term perspective. Sainz believed that the true measure of success or failure lies in how these decisions impact a driver's career trajectory over several years, rather than focusing just on their immediate consequences.

Gasly points out that in this kind of atmosphere, where there will be a lot of changes next season, some of the drivers will be on the sidelines, and probably lose the chance to compete in F1 next season. Looking at the large number of drivers, it's really hard to stay part of F1. It is necessary that you are a very high-quality and talented driver in order to stay in this sport for many years, and especially to win championships.

Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon and Alpine, as we have already said, will part ways this season, and the Frenchman will have to look for happiness in another team. The 27-year-old had several great performances for this team, and it seemed that their cooperation would last. However, after some poor performances, Alpine decided to end the story with him at the end of the season. Esteban Ocon was an important link of the team, a man with ambitions and goals.

However, his excessive desire in some moments cost him his popularity in this team. Ocon, on the other hand, did not want to be harsh or critical towards his team, stressing that he is happy about this stage in the French team. Ocon always dreamed of appearing on the big stage. He made his dream come true, and it will be interesting to see how much he can do in the future.

"It's been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1.

While I've been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me."- Esteban Ocon said.

Alpine has an interesting task ahead of it: Finding the right driver for the future. It is unlikely that they will be able to hire anyone from the world of F1, but it is certainly imperative to find a driver who can change things next season. There are many candidates in the game, and in the end we will see who meets the highest requirements, and who will actually agree to Alpine's offer if it is the right one.