Bearman (19) joins F1 next season after receiving video from Hamilton 8 years ago

Oliver Bearman, a 19-year-old Briton, has big plans for the future. After Haas confirmed that Bearman will be a driver for the team starting next season, there were reactions from well-known figures in the world of F1 who believe Haas made a great move. Ahead of the British GP, Haas confirmed that Bearman will be one of their two drivers for the 2025 season.

The great desire of this 19-year-old is to find himself on the F1 track alongside Lewis Hamilton, who is likely his idol. Oliver is still amazed at the progress he has made. As a boy, he used to watch Hamilton, and he even received a video from him 8 years ago. As early as next season, both could find themselves on F1 tracks, but in different teams.

“I hope I’m against him [Hamilton], because that means we did a good job,” he said, as quoted by Crash. “It’s crazy and I was looking back, I received a video from him in 2016 or 2015 saying keep pushing and hopefully you can make F1 one day, and here I am.“

It's also interesting that the young Briton will likely find himself on F1 tracks alongside another star of motorsport, Fernando Alonso. The experienced Spaniard made his F1 debut in 2001, four years before Bearman was born. That speaks volumes about Alonso, his longevity, and his qualities. Bearman is happy to be able to be on F1 tracks together with Alonso.

“It’s crazy to share the track with these guys, I’ve watched racing even Fernando, it’s something pretty special and a pinch yourself moment. In my eyes he’s a huge star and someone I look up to.”

Oliver Bearman and Ferrari's young driver academy

The Briton is part of Ferrari's young driver academy, so it's no surprise that he wants to be part of this team in the future. The 19-year-old hopes that doors will open for him and that he can compete for this team, where Lewis Hamilton will also compete next season. Bearman highlighted in a media interview that it has been his long-standing dream to be part of the Italian team.

Furthermore, he is pleased with the level of trust Ferrari has in him, hoping for opportunities in the near future. Ferrari is a team with a great tradition and prestige. Many boys, when starting their careers, dreamed of becoming part of this team, but it's very difficult to reach such a position. The 19-year-old driver has set many goals for himself.

“Of course my long-term dream remains the same. I want to be successful in F1, I want to win races and championships and with the support and loyalty that Ferrari have shown to me, it’s only right that I would want to do that with Ferrari. It’s every boy’s dream. Making my debut with them of course has made that even stronger. But by the same token I’m also looking at my short-term, medium-term.“



At this moment, he must primarily focus on the short-term goal, which is finishing the season in F2. After that, the most exciting part of the season awaits him: competing on the biggest stage, for the Haas team. Bearman hasn't hidden his excitement about the opportunities ahead. Haas has immense confidence in him, considering Bearman a driver of the quality needed for a team like Haas.

“My short-term goal is finishing Formula 2 and looking towards next year with Haas and I’m really excited for that as well.”

Oliver Bearman on his teammate in Haas

The Briton remains unsure about who he wants as his teammate for the upcoming season, emphasizing that such decisions are not his to make. The leaders at Haas have an interesting task ahead: deciding who will partner with Bearman from the 2025 season ahead.

He would be pleased if it were someone experienced from whom he could learn. Additionally, speed is crucial to him. He emphasizes that success in F1 requires possessing such qualities. He doesn't want to put undue pressure on himself regarding the future, as he believes such decisions are not his to make.

The young Ferrari driver is aware that he must approach the 2025 season calmly, considering the massive opportunity ahead to achieve success. The first season will be a gauge of how much the young Briton can achieve at this point in his career.

It is crucial that the team leaders do not create pressure for him, nor that he create pressure for himself. In such an atmosphere, he can expect only negative things. The young driver will have the right people by his side, we do not doubt that.