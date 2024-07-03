Adrian Newey on plans for the future

Red Bull designer Adrian Newey announced several months ago that he would be leaving Formula 1 at the end of the season, which surprised a large number of fans who did not expect this outcome. Newey has spent a long period with this team and has been instrumental in winning numerous championships.

Immediately after confirming his departure from Red Bull, rumors surfaced about his future. Teams mentioned include Ferrari, Aston Martin, Williams, and Mercedes.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 65-year-old decided to discuss his future and plans. Right from the start, Newey emphasized that he currently has no concrete plans, focusing on the Red Bull car and their intention to win the championship this season.

“I don’t know,” Newey said, as quoted by Crash. “At the moment I’m just kind of still working on the RB17 hypercar, and then just taking some time off.“

Newey tries to spend his time the way he wants, enjoying the days ahead of him. One of Red Bull's main men wants to make the most of every day.

“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing on the weather obviously, and went around the South Coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6 and that was great fun.”- he continued.

© Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport

Teams are passionately awaiting the development of the situation, hoping that a name like Newey's could become part of their team and achieve great success. Aston Martin is one of the teams that would like to see such a name in their roster, but whether that will happen remains uncertain.

Lance Stroll, a driver for Aston Martin, considers Newey the greatest of all time, believing that everyone would love to have such a person within their team. He emphasized that everyone within the team would want Newey to be part of Aston Martin in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to follow the development of the situation and see what will happen regarding Newey's future, but for now, it's difficult to provide a definitive answer.

The 65-year-old has made significant contributions at Red Bull, likely being a cornerstone of the team and someone without whom success would not have been possible. The question remains whether Newey still has the strength and passion to become part of another team.

Adrian Newey's statement in May

In May of this year, Adrian Newey spoke about retirement and options for the future. It seems that he was more open in those moments.

He explained that if someone had asked him 15 years ago when he was 65 years old, whether he would consider leaving his current team and embarking on another four or five years elsewhere, he would have dismissed the idea as absurd.

Newey attributed his passion for cars and engineering to his father, a veterinarian who was also a dedicated car lover. His father's retirement journey, from semi-retirement at 62 to fully retiring at 65, influenced Newey's current contemplation of his career path.

He mentioned that his father initially struggled with the transition to retirement, which left a huge mark on him.

It is clear that his relationship with his father shaped him and greatly influenced his decisions and the direction of his career. As a boy, Newey followed his father, dreaming of one day doing this business, and it seems that he did not expect this kind of success. Newey is the man who marked F1. For years, he tended to make successes.

Adrian Newey on Ecclestone and Penske

Newey reflected on two great names in the world of sports, Bernie Ecclestone and Roger Penske. One of them is 87 years old, while the other is 93. Adrian wondered what the secret to their youthful appearance and mental sharpness was. He emphasized that both are remarkable for their age, highlighting their mental and physical agility. Both gave Newey interesting advice, telling him that the brain is like a muscle that needs exercise.

Newey dreamed of becoming a designer since he was a 10-year-old boy. He never gave up on his dreams and made it to the big stage. He enjoys his work, but certainly, a break will be welcomed after these demanding years.

Teams are already showing interest in him, and are exploring whether Newey will be available on the market next year. Many have the problem that when they retire, they want to come back again. When you've been in business for years, doing great things and having a routine, it's hard to get used to a new system of life. Many from the world of sports decide to return and give their best for at least a few more years. For Newey, it is still unknown whether he will take the same steps.