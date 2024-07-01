Toto Wolff disagrees with Stella's criticism aimed at Max Verstappen

McLaren boss Andrea Stella discussed the race in Austria with the media, criticizing Max Verstappen and his tactics from race to race. Stella isn't happy with Verstappen's performance, especially considering the collision between the Dutchman and Norris. Speaking to Sky Sports, Stella expressed his frustration, as some believe Norris is to blame. The Italian has a different view, believing that such incidents could become commonplace if the blame isn't directly addressed.

“The entire population of the world would know who is responsible, except for a group of people. But the problem behind it is that if you don’t address these things honestly, they will come back.“- Stella said, as quoted by Express.

The Italian engineer stresses that such issues appeared in the race in Austria, where, unfortunately, Norris lost crucial points in the championship battle. On the other hand, Oscar Piastri was great, finishing second. The Italian engineer recalled earlier seasons and the clashes between Verstappen and Hamilton, which went unnoticed by the F1 officials. Stella believes that Max should have been penalized for some of his earlier actions to make F1 fair and consistent.



“They have come back today because they were not addressed properly in the past where there were fights with Lewis that needed to be punished in a harsher way. You learn how to race in a certain way, which we can consider fair and square.“- he continued.

Stella is expressing frustration and disbelief about Red Bull's actions. He acknowledges the many incidents where Red Bull, and specifically Max Verstappen, have acted in ways that seem unnecessary and damaging to others' reputations. He emphasizes his respect for both Red Bull and Max, questioning why they feel the need to engage in such behavior when their success and status are already well-established.

Toto Wolff reacts to Stella's words

Toto Wolff, the man who often criticized Red Bull, especially during the period when they had a huge rivalry, had a completely different reaction than some expected. He reacted to Stella's words, thinking no conclusions should be drawn. Wolff believes that the clash between Red Bull and Mercedes happened a long time ago and that no emphasis should be placed on it at all. The Austrian admitted that he had not seen the duel between the two on F1 tracks.

“I don’t think you can take this conclusion,” he said. “It’s been so long and from our side. We are in a different place today, and I think he is. It takes two to tango. I haven’t seen Lando and Max’s race to be honest.“

The 52-year-old has not seen the duel between them, so he can only give his opinion when he sees what it is about. What he is convinced of is that he will not change his mind, considering that he does not see a link between 2021 and 2024 when duels between Mercedes and Red Bull were common.

“I haven’t seen how all of that came about. I first need to watch it before I have an opinion but I wouldn’t see that as a big consequence of 2021 not having been managed well to what happened in 2024. I don’t think they have a correlation.”-Toto Wolff continued.

Reactions

This situation between Norris and Verstappen caused reactions in the world of F1. Many were surprised by the way the Dutchman raced, considering that he had a certain amount of aggression during the drive, as he desperately wanted to win on home soil. Norris waited for his chance and had a chance to win, but unfortunately, he had to finish the race early due to injuries.

The Briton was visibly frustrated, considering that Max was not following the rules. Norris pointed out that he will have a tough fight with Verstappen until the end.

The Dutchman is currently the leader, and at this moment it is difficult for anyone to catch him.

We will know what the future holds, and whether things can change in the rest of the season. It is hard to expect that anything specific will change, because Verstappen has a huge lead over his rivals.

Fans of this sport have divided opinions regarding this incident. From the beginning of his career, Verstappen was known as an aggressive driver who always strived for the highest goals. Such situations lead to various questions and dilemmas regarding F1.

The question is how this kind of race will affect what lies ahead, and the future battles between Russell and Verstappen. It will be interesting to see all that.

The most important thing for Red Bull is that they have the lead, with the intention of lifting the championship trophy again.