Esteban Ocon reveals that he is negotiating with two teams

Esteban Ocon's future is always an interesting topic, considering that the young Frenchman will leave Alpine at the end of this year. The 27-year-old has spent five great years with the team, but somewhat poorer performances this year have determined his future. Ocon will have to seek his fortune elsewhere. Several teams are mentioned as options, and Haas is one of them.

This team has shown interest in the Frenchman, who has demonstrated his quality, although things haven't always gone well for him. Ocon has admitted that he is in talks with two teams, and negotiations are going in the right direction. The most important thing for him is that he is optimistic about the future, and things could become clear in the near future.

"We are in two deep conversations at the moment. Discussions are going well. At the moment, I'm confident with the future, and hopefully it will be sorted soon."-Esteban Ocon said, as quoted by Racing News 365.

The Frenchman is trying to be careful, given that a negative scenario happened in 2018. Ocon does not want to see the same outcome again, hoping that this time the negotiations will go as they should, and that he will find a new engagement. The French tends not to make the same mistakes.

"Yeah, absolutely, I'm confident. But as you said, it's not final. I was confident, as well, at the end of 2018 - but for different reasons, it didn't work out - we have the experience of that."- Esteban Ocon continued.

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

When it comes to a driver's future, many factors play a role, making it very difficult to give a definitive answer or conclusion. The departure of one driver often triggers a domino effect and changes in the F1 world, not to mention the impact of multiple driver departures. Esteban Ocon reflected on the state of the driver market, considering that things have never been straightforward. The Frenchman believes that not only individual performances matter, but there are many factors at play. F1 has, in some ways, become a mix of politics and much more.

Esteban Ocon admitted that he is not someone who likes to talk much; he prefers to show his qualities on the F1 tracks. He finds it interesting to see changes in F1, given that many factors influence these changes. The 27-year-old emphasizes that once you become part of this sport, you realize how fascinating it is to hear other people's opinions. However, he acknowledges that great performances are the main card for a driver and hopes to secure a spot in one of the teams next season. Ocon wants to demonstrate that he is a driver of top quality, likely disappointed after the end of his story with Alpine.

Esteban Ocon and Alpine

Alpine did not want to negotiate with Ocon or give him a chance to prove himself with the team for the next season. The reasons are simple: the team's leaders clearly believe that someone else can do the job better and do not want to move forward with Ocon. The Frenchman is not visibly angry, aware that he did not deliver what was expected, but it raises the question of how much it is really possible to achieve positive results in a team with not-so-high ambitions. The 27-year-old does not blame the team leaders too much and is ready to focus on the future and find a new team. These are his priorities at the moment.

Ocon reflected on his time at Alpine, explaining that racing for the team has been an important part of his life. He mentioned that although he has been a full-time driver for five years, his professional career actually began at Enstone when he was a teenager, making the team a special place for him. He acknowledged the great moments they've shared as well as the tough times, expressing gratitude to everyone on the team for these amazing experiences. While he will announce his future plans soon, his current focus remains on performing well for Alpine and providing a successful end to the season.

Team Principal Bruno Famin thanked Ocon for everything he has shown over the years, his dedication, and his desire to help the team progress. Ocon had many great moments, and everyone will remember the 2021 race in Hungary when Ocon unexpectedly won. Such moments will never be forgotten. Famin hopes that Esteban will give his best in the upcoming races and help the team during the remaining period. The Alpine team principal wished the Frenchman good luck in the future.

We have no doubts about Ocon's commitment when it comes to the continuation of the season.