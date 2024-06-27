Pierre Gasly agrees a multi-year extension with Alpine

The Alpine leaders delighted fans after confirming the extension of their partnership with Pierre Gasly. The 28-year-old Frenchman has signed a multi-year extension with the team. After his teammate confirmed that he would leave the team at the end of this season, rumors immediately started regarding Gasly and his future.

The Alpine team did not wait long and immediately clarified any doubts, giving the Frenchman a chance to prove himself in the coming seasons.

The former Red Bull driver had been waiting for the team's leaders to take such steps, happy to be part of such a project.

Given that he has been part of the team for over a year, Gasly hoped that a contract extension would become a reality. He is convinced that this project will be great and does not want to go anywhere.

Pierre Gasly currently holds 15th position in the standings with 5 points. Alpine is not a team with great ambitions, but the Frenchman will certainly need to do better in the coming period if he truly wants to meet the expectations of the team's leaders.

“I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision,” he said, as quoted by Race Fans. “I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team. While on-track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere.“

© Richard Heathcote / Getty Images Sport

Gasly is happy with the changes that have taken place, giving his best since the beginning of the season. This team certainly has huge potential, but it is difficult to compete for better results, looking at other teams, their money, investments, and prestige.

Gasly never intended to sever ties with any team he has raced for, hoping that better days would come. The most important thing is progress. If you don't keep up with other teams, it's hard to expect a positive outcome.

“I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in this team’s personnel and resources. I’m excited for what is to come in the future and right now I’m focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances.”- he continued.

Team principal Bruno Famin stresses that Gasly is a great person for the Alpine brand and a great ambassador. Famin hopes to cooperate in the future as well, expecting great things from Gasly in that period. Now that he is under contract for another period, Gasly will probably be deprived of the pressure factor, which could make his task easier. Many believe that this could be a positive momentum for the team leaders and Gasly.

“For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration,” said Famin.

Famin also mentioned the importance of focusing on their current progress and improving their existing package to meet their high ambitions for the current season. While they are committed to achieving these goals, they will take their time deciding on Gasly's teammate, considering the promising options available to them.

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon in 2023

Last season, Gasly scored 62 points while racing for Alpine, finishing 11th in the overall standings. This season has been somewhat weaker for him, but we'll see if Gasly can make a turnaround and surprise everyone with his performances. On the other hand, his teammate, Esteban Ocon, will leave the team at the end of the season to try to build his career elsewhere. It will be interesting to see in which direction the career of the other Frenchman, who has qualities but has had a disappointing season, will go.

A lot of changes are generally expected in the F1 world next season. Some of the changes are already known, with Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes and going to Ferrari next season. In addition, it is also interesting that Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari, and Mercedes is already being mentioned as a potential destination. Alpine must think carefully about what moves it will make next season, given that Ocon will not be part of the team.

Gasly began his career as part of the Red Bull Junior Team for the 2014 season. He got his first opportunity driving for the team at the in-season test in 2015 in Barcelona, piloting the Toro Rosso STR10 and the Red Bull RB11. He made his professional debut at the 2017 Malaysian GP, also driving for Toro Rosso. In 2019, he raced for Red Bull before joining Alpha Tauri in 2020, remaining with them until last year when he became part of Alpine.