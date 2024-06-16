Max Verstappen managed to clinch victory in the Canadian Grand Prix despite facing challenges. Despite not having the easiest start, the Dutchman once again showcased his superior quality, affirming the potential for a repeat outcome this season: Verstappen holding the trophy.

While Red Bull's leadership is pleased with Verstappen's performances, there is a hint of concern as such displays also reveal weaknesses within the Austrian team that need addressing in the near future.

In media discussions, Verstappen highlighted some of these weaknesses, emphasizing that recent races have been tough for his team. Tired of facing the same issues, the 26-year-old expressed a desire for Red Bull's leadership to rectify matters in upcoming races. Verstappen isn't satisfied with the kerbing and bumps issue that has troubled them for a while. Known as an eternal optimist, even when things aren't going well, there's no doubt his mindset will be a key factor in the team's success.

“The last few races have been quite difficult, but not only just difficult, too many problems as well, throughout the whole weekend. So we need to have a cleaner weekend,” he said after his sixth victory of the season in Montreal.

We're struggling a lot with the kerbing and the bumps. So we definitely have an area we can work on and definitely improve the car by quite a big margin if we get that under control.”- Max Verstappen said, as quoted by Crash.

Verstappen hopes that in the upcoming period, the team's leaders will resolve this issue. If they continue to face genuine problems, it will be difficult to expect Verstappen to perform at his best under such pressure. The Dutchman feels that his team's deficit could have been much larger if they had addressed this issue earlier. The only option for the Austrian team is to exert maximum effort to achieve a positive outcome.

“I really think that we can solve this without influencing any other part of the car,” he said.

“We know that this is a weakness and I also know that we are flat out working on it to try and fix it, because I really feel like it's quite a big performance limitation for us at the moment.“- he continued.

Verstappen expressed tension for upcoming tracks that may be smoother, where the team won't face as many challenges with kerbs and bumps. He also mentioned the variability in team performance across different circuits this season, highlighting how certain teams excel more at specific tracks, which adds an element of excitement to the competition.

Red Bull's team principal, Christian Horner, consistently provides open criticism of his drivers' race by race when necessary. The leadership at Red Bull upholds a strict mentality, holding drivers accountable for mistakes and poor performances. Nevertheless, Horner expresses satisfaction with Verstappen, recognizing him as a key of the team. He and Max share the same positive outlook, pleased that despite challenges, they've secured favorable outcomes in some races. Winning even when things aren't perfect indicates they're maintaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

"All of it has to work in tandem, so you are pushing the aerodynamic platform of the car, but you want the car to ride kerbs.

What was encouraging was that our sector three this weekend was competitive, even with the stiffness of the car rattling over that last chicane."- he continued.

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Christian Horner highlighted the team's competitiveness throughout the running at the event. Despite facing discomfort, they managed to maintain a strong pace. He suggested that there is untapped potential in the car's performance, and unlocking it could greatly improve their lap times.

Helmut Marko reacts to Verstpapen's success

Helmut Marko, Red Bull advisor, praised Verstappen after the race, acknowledging the young Dutchman's unstoppable talent. Despite not excelling in every race this season, Marko admitted they had anticipated such a situation. For Helmut, the crucial aspect is that other teams are unable to maintain consistency, unlike them. Naturally, Marko, along with the entire team, places their greatest hopes and optimism in Max Verstappen, who manages to compensate for some of the car's shortcomings with his talent and abilities.

"It was always clear to us that we would not win every race. It is good for us that the others cannot get consistency. If everything goes normally with us, Max will be at the front of the race," Marko said.

Marko emphasized that Max Verstappen demonstrated phenomenal race management and the confidence to push when necessary. He also highlighted that the team executed their strategy flawlessly, contributing to their success.

It seems that Red Bull might be on track for another championship. There is a real sense of positive team spirit and optimism.