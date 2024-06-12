Frederic Vasseur: The list of things that went wrong is long, everything went wrong

The race in Canada was not ideal for Ferrari, even though they were confident they could make a huge step towards the top. Fans and experts alike were hoping that Red Bull might struggle in the last race, giving Ferrari a chance to shine. However, the Austrian team surprised everyone by winning again. Max Verstappen, their star driver, once again showed why he is considered one of the best. Having a driver like Verstappen is a dream for any team, as he consistently delivers amazing performances.

Ferrari's F1 team principal Frederic Vasseur believes that the team will return to their usual form at the next race in Spain after a disastrous performance in Canada resulted in a lack of speed and a double retirement.

Vasseur likely expected a different outcome but had to accept the way things turned out. The leaders at Ferrari are determined not to lose hope, knowing that the next race will be an opportunity to improve and show what they can really do. They believe their team has the potential to achieve great things. However, it's important for Ferrari to perform well in every race. Consistency, or being able to do well repeatedly, is what makes a team truly great. Ferrari aims to show that they can be one of those great teams by giving their best in every race.

In the cold and partially wet conditions in Canada, Ferrari was highly uncompetitive for most of the weekend. Leclerc and Sainz only managed to qualify 11th and 12th in dry conditions.

Things did not improve in the race. Leclerc had an engine issue early on, while Sainz damaged his car after losing control in Turn 6.

For the first time this season and the first time in 27 races, Ferrari left the weekend with zero points. This allowed McLaren to close the gap to 40 points, but even more worrying was the chronic lack of grip in all conditions in Montreal.

Vasseur stresses that everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong. He pointed out that this was a very tough weekend for his team, as they had hoped for much better results from this race. Right from the beginning, an engine problem created a big hurdle, making it hard to expect the team to achieve much more. Vasseur expressed his disappointment but also showed his determination to overcome these challenges in the future. He knows that the team can do better and is looking forward to proving it in the next races.

“The list of things that went wrong is long, everything went wrong,” Vasseur said.

“This was a very tough weekend for us. On Charles’s side of the garage, we had an engine problem which meant we lost about 80 horsepower for around 15 laps.”

All eyes were on Charles Leclerc, hoping that he could be the one to compete with Verstappen until the end of the season. However, the start was not promising for the Monégasque driver, who had to find a solution, but none was to be found. Vasseur had placed great hope in him.

“We were hoping for a red flag so we could reset and restart. There was no red flag, so we had to pit, which cost us a lap and effectively ended Charles’s race.

Carlos didn’t have a great start and at one point there was contact that damaged his rear wing and floor, making it impossible for him to continue.”- Vasseur continued.

Fred Vasseur: I hope this means we had all our problems in one weekend

Ferrari's team principal is hopeful that things will be better for them in Spain. There are many things they need to work on, and they didn't expect this weekend to be so tough. Vasseur, who has a lot of experience, knows that Formula 1 is full of ups and downs. The important thing is how you respond to the setbacks and get ready for the next races. These tough moments can teach you a lot, even though it's disappointing. Ferrari has shown this season that they have potential, but they need to prove it in every race. Vasseur stresses that learning from these challenges will help the team improve and achieve their goals.

“Certainly, it wasn’t a good weekend from the beginning. I hope this means we had all our problems in one weekend and that we’ll be in much better shape in Spain.

We’ll examine and see what we could have done differently. We didn’t expect this weekend to be so difficult, especially since our pace on long runs on Friday was good. It’s a long season, so we’ll have ups and downs, but I hope we don’t have too many more of these lows.”