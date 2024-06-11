Lando Norris after Canadian GP: I don't think it was a luck or unlucky kind of thing

Lando Norris could have definitely done more in the last race in Canada when he had the lead at one point. McLaren's driver expected much more from himself, believing he could secure a victory and stop Max Verstappen in yet another race. However, two safety cars appeared after Sargeant hit the wall, changing the dynamics of the race. Despite the unexpected circumstances, Norris faced a critical decision regarding a potential pit stop. Ultimately, he chose to stay on track, hoping to maintain his advantage.

Reflecting on the race in media interviews, Norris expressed frustration at missing out on what could have been a triumphant victory. He stressed the team's strong pace and the strategic elements in place, suggesting they had everything necessary for success. However, the failure to capitalize on the situation left Norris and the McLaren team feeling disappointed. Despite the setback, Norris remains confident to learn from the experience and capture future opportunities for victory

"We should have won the race today and we didn't. So it's frustrating. We had the pace, probably not in the dry at the end. It turned out that didn't really matter too much, but we should have won today - simple as that."-Norris said, as quoted by Motor Sport.

Norris isn't the type of driver to always blame others or emphasize bad luck. He's someone who consistently emphasizes that his team, just like him, could have made different choices. And this time, Norris is really driving that point home. He's admitted that they could have approached things differently, and the weight of the outcome is definitely on his mind, as well as on the team's.

After the race, they had a serious discussion, digging deep into what went wrong and how they can do better next time. It's vital to see that level of introspection and responsibility from both Norris and McLaren.

Despite the disappointment, there's a optimism. Performances like these, where they confront their shortcomings, can be incredibly motivating. It's a clear sign that McLaren is on a path toward even greater success. And with Norris leading the charge, there's every reason to believe they'll do great thing in the next races.

"We didn't do a good enough job as a team to box when we should have done and not get stuck behind the safety car. So I don't think it was a luck or unlucky kind of thing.

I don't think it was the same as Miami. This was just making a wrong call. It's on me and it's on the team and it's something we'll discuss after."

The Brit is confident that his team is hungry for more than just to be second; they're aiming for victories in the races ahead. With the weight of a long-awaited win in Miami lifted off their shoulders, Norris sees a clear path to further success.

What sets Norris apart is his willingness to own up to his mistakes without deflecting blame on the crew. He's not one to make excuses or distract from the areas needing improvement. Reflecting on the recent race, he admits that they had much opportunity to make strategic pit stops, but they failed in doing so.

However, amidst the disappointment, there's a sense of perseverance.

"I think we're at a level now where we're not satisfied with the second. The target is to win and we didn't do that."- Norris continued.

"It wasn't the timing of the first safety car: I had enough time to box, and we didn't box."

Max Verstappen reacts

Max Verstappen won the last race.

Verstappen referred to the incident (laughing) as a bit of payback for what happened in Miami, where Norris took advantage of a safety car period to make a strategic pit stop and eventually secure his first race win. Verstappen stressed that in racing, sometimes luck is on your side, and sometimes it's not. This time, things worked out in his favor, evening the score for the season. However, he emphasized that such oscillations are just a natural part of the sport.

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

Maintaining composure and clear communication with the pit wall are crucial during such moments. Verstappen believed that as a team, they made the right decisions under the circumstances.

We have no doubt that in the upcoming races, we'll witness clashes between these two brilliant drivers who are ready to claim the throne as winners. Norris is someone who understands that an ideal opportunity lies ahead of him and has no intention of letting it slip away. Verstappen, on the other hand, even though his team has been slightly behind, still appears to be dominant and slightly superior to the two biggest rivals of this season. The 26-year-old driver is not willing to surrender the lead to anyone else, ready to secure another championship.